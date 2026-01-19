Thornton Academy's Connor Ayoob wins the 54th Fitzpatrick Trophy

The state of Maine hands out an annual award for the best high school football player from the previous season and this past weekend, Thornton Academy (ME) senior running back Connor Ayoob was presented with the Pine Tree State’s highest prep gridiron honor.

On Sunday, the senior running back was presented with the 54th James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, handed to the top senior high school football player in the state of Maine. Ayoob beat out Portland’s Cordell Jones, Cony’s Parker Morin and Westbrook’s Tony Bongomin.

Ayoob finished the 2025 season with eye-popping numbers as the senior running back rushed for school-record 2,102 yards and added 31 touchdowns in 12 games. Three other former Thornton Academy players have won Maine’s most prestigious award for a high school football player, with Ayoob joining Michael Laverriere (2016), Art Leveris (1991), and Bob Giroux (1986), according to mainehighschoolfootball.com.

Thornton Academy won Maine’s Class A state championship this past season, finishing with a 11-1 record and as the state’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the final Maine 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Thornton Academy

Thornton Academy, located in Saco, Maine, is a historic independent day and boarding school known for academic excellence, diverse extracurricular offerings, and a strong athletic tradition. Founded in 1811, TA serves grades 6–12, welcoming students from across the globe. With a commitment to innovation, global citizenship, and community engagement, Thornton Academy prepares students for success in college, careers, and beyond.

