Three-star EDGE Simote Tupou transfers to St. John Bosco (California)

Edge rusher Simote Tupou will make the transition from Nevada to California, as he posted on X. The three-star defensive stalwart will leave Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon to join St. John Bosco for the 2026-27 high school football season.

A portion of Tupou’s update reads, “I’m ready to challenge myself to another level; you got to do what it takes to be great. With that being said, I will be enrolling next semester at St. John Bosco.” He also shared his acceptance letter to the Bellflower-based school.

Tupou previously played for the Pirates, a team that finished 20th in the Massey Ratings and 24th in the Rivals Composite Rankings for the 2025-26 Nevada high school football season. During the 2024-25 season, the six-foot-one rusher had 64 total tackles (including 16 sacks) in nine games. He finished the Pirates’ recent campaign with 19 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 13 games.

Simote Tupou’s contributions helped Pinecrest Academy finish its 2025-26 campaign with a 12-1 record, losing only to McQueen in the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state championship game. Despite that defeat, their record is a massive improvement from their 5-4 finish in 2024-25.

Tupou will join a Braves team that wrapped up its season with a 9-2 mark. St. John Bosco won its first nine games before losing consecutive matches to Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran. The Braves hope that Tupou will fill the role vacated by Oregon-bound edge rusher Dutch Horisk.

Meanwhile, Simote Tupou committed to the University of Arizona in July 2025 despite having two years of high school football eligibility left. He chose the Wildcats over California, Colorado State, Hawaii, Southern Methodist, and UNLV.

