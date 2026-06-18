Three-star Okemos (Mich.) Bowling Green commit KJ Tolbert named Michigan All-Star game MVP

Three-star Okemos (Mich.) small forward KJ Tolbert participated in the 13th Annual l Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game on Tuesday night. With both boys’ and girls’ varsity games taking place, each game was divided into two teams, East All-Stars and West All-Stars.

Tolbert, a senior who graduated last year, is the second-best player in the state according to all recorded composite rankings. He is currently committed to Bowling Green for the upcoming college basketball season. On national signing day, he officially signed with the university on November 14.

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“Some of the best basketball players from around Mid-Michigan, took part in the 13th Annual Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game. Grand Ledge grad Lexi Raska and Michigan Mr. Basketball/East Lansing grad K.J. Torbert, took home MVP honors.” WLNS reported.

During the game, Tolbert led the East All-Stars team to a 77-58 victory. Finishing with 27 points, he was named MVP of the entire contest. Before the game, the 6’4 forward also won the Slam Dunk contest. Other MVP honors were earned by Grand Ledge (Mich.) graduate Lexi Raska.

Being named MVP at the Mid-Michigan All-Star game caps off a standout varsity career for the class of 2026 prospect. In his senior year, he helped guide the Wolves to a 2026 MHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship final. Falling in a 54-50 defeat to Rockford (Mich.), Tolbert put up 28 points in the final.

In his junior year, he also led Okemos to the MHSAA Boys Basketball D1 State Championship. This time, they would lift the state title over Wayne Memorial, with Tolbert shooting for 16. He finished both his senior and junior years with plus 20 point averages, averaging 26.1 points in his senior year.

“We are extremely excited to add KJ to the program. He is a winner and embodies what we want our team to be about. He’s proven at the high school level that he can impact games at the highest level as a state champion and State Finals MVP. KJ comes from a great family that has been instrumental in his journey. We cannot wait to get to work with KJ and start his legacy at BGSU.” Bowling Green head coach Todd Simon shared.

With the curtain call on his varsity career, Tolbert will now move on to the D1 level. Going 18-14 last year, the Falcons finished the year with a MAC Tournament loss to Toledo. Adding one of the best prospects in the state of Michigan, the Falcons’ schedule will likely be released by the MAC in the coming months.