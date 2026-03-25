Three Virginia high school football students transfer to St. John's (D.C.)

Three impactful Virginia high school football players will be crossing boundaries to continue their playing careers.

Alex Murphy of the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star reported that junior cornerback Javier Hubbard, sophomore linebacker Antonio Hubbard, and linebacker King Antoine will transfer from North Stafford to DMV powerhouse St. John’s. The Cadets play in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and compete against other Virginia schools, including Bishop Ireton, Bishop O’Connell, and St. Paul VI.

Javier Hubbard posted about the move on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “First, I want to thank Jesus, my family, and the coaching staff @nshswolverinefb for everything they’ve done to help me develop both as a student and as a player. I’m thankful for the memories and the relationships I’ve built over the last year. With that being said, for my senior season, I will be transferring to St. John’s College High School! I’m excited for this next chapter, and I am ready to get to work!” After high school, the older Hubbard will play for William & Mary.

These three players helped the Wolverines finish with an 11-4 record last season. North Stafford’s campaign ended with a 44-0 shutout loss to Oscar Smith in the Virginia high school football Class 6 state championship game. Meanwhile, they will be joining a team with a 6-5 record in 2025, with losses to Good Counsel, Gonzaga, and DeMatha Catholic (twice).

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