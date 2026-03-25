Titans to celebrate Tennessee high school football in their new stadium

Tennessee high school football will have a revered spot in the Tennessee Titans’ new home stadium. As posted by National Football League reporters Turron Davenport and Easton Freeze on X, the Titans will dedicate a wall along the 300-level concourse to display the helmets of all high school football and flag football teams from the state.

The Titans took a page out of the Atlanta Falcons’ playbook when they dedicated a section at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Georgia high school football teams. However, the public must wait until 2027 before seeing the display. The new Titans stadium is estimated to be completed in February 2027, in time for that year’s season, which starts in September.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association governs football competitions. All Tennessee high school football teams fall under two enrollment-based divisions. Division I has six classes, ranging from 1A to 6A. Meanwhile, Division II has three divisions (A, AA, and AAA).

The current Division I state champions are as follows: South Pittsburg (Class 1A), Huntingdon (2A), Westview (3A), Alcoa (4A), Page (5A), and Oakland (6A). Four of these six teams are among the state’s top 15 squads based on the final Rivals Composite Team Rankings for 2025. Interestingly, Alcoa became only the third high school football program to win at least 11 consecutive state titles.

Similarly, the state champions in Division II are Nashville Christian (Class A), Battle Ground Academy (AA), and Baylor (AAA). The Red Raiders were the best team in Tennessee high school football last season, based on the Massey and the Rivals Composite Rankings.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Tennessee, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.