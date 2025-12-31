Toledo four-star commit transferring to Chaminade-Madonna

The movement of big name players down in South Florida continued on New Year’s Eve morning as the high school football transfer fireworks are beginning before the clock strikes midnight for 2026.

Amos Bradford, a 2027 four-star Toledo running back commitment, confirmed to Rivals that he is transferring from 2025 Class 6A finalist West Broward to 9-time state champion Chaminade-Madonna Prep. The Lions last season reached the 2025 FHSAA Class 1A state championship, falling to Cardinal Newman, 17-14.

“I transferred because I think that was the best decision for me,” Bradford said to Rivals.

The running back was a key offensive piece to the puzzle for West Broward, which reached the state championship game for the first time in program history this past 2025 season. Bradford was second on the team in rushing, totaling 832 yards on 107 carries and scored seven touchdowns for the Bobcats.

It has been a tough off-season thus far for West Broward as they have seen 2028 four-star athlete Amir Sears leave for Miami Columbus and now Bradford to Chaminade-Madonna.

Bradford isn’t alone when it comes to newbies heading over to the nine-time state champions as 2028 three-star quarterback Brady Quinn recently transferred to the Lions from Naples Lely. Quinn this past 2025 season at Naples Lely finished completing 198 of 328 passes for 2,960 yards and 37 touchdowns.

