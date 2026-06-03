For the second straight year the Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge High School girls flag football program has won a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship and heard once again from one of the gridiron’s most legendary players.

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NFL legend Tom Brady gave a shout out to the Hawks for the second consecutive season as Seminole Ridge defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas for the Class 3A crown, 27-19.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged Seminole Ridge’s FHSAA Class 3A state championship win by acknowledging the Hawks’ accomplishment via a video through social media. Brady said the following in the video to Seminole Ridge:

“Congratulations to the Hawks. Winning back-to-back state championships is no joke. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of commitment. You guys obviously have great connection—all of you guys. Not an easy thing to do, beating St. Thomas Aquinas, but you guys figured out how to get the job done. And all I’ll say… we’ve got to run it back in 2027, make it a three-peat. I’m cheering for you. Let’s go!”

Tom Brady, who is the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, is the NFL’s all-time passing leader with 89,214 yards. During his 23-season career, he won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots in Foxborough. In 2020, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led the franchise to a championship in his very first season with the team.

Seminole Ridge finished the 2026 season with a record of 20-2 and were led by a pretty quarterback herself in junior Aubrey Fogel, who finished the campaign completing 432 of 594 passes for 5,185 yards and 78 touchdowns. The Hawks ended the season as the nation’s No. 9 ranked tea, according to the final Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.