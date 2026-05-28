Tom Meusborn steps down as Sierra Canyon (Calif.) baseball coach after 774 wins

One of the top high school baseball coaches in the country has decided to call it a career, according to multiple reports.

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Longtime Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon baseball coach Tom Meusborn has stepped down as the Trailblazers’ lead man. Meusborn finishes his California high school baseball coaching career with 774 total victories to his name, winning 74 games during his time with Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon’s legendary baseball coach Tom Meusborn has decided to conclude an extraordinary run as a head coach in the San Fernando Valley, announcing his resignation today.

During his tenure, Sierra Canyon Baseball experienced tremendous growth and reached new heights. When Coach Meusborn took over as head coach, the program competed in Division 2, and this season we entered the playoffs ranked No. 3 in the toughest baseball bracket in the country. His leadership helped transform Sierra Canyon into one of the premier baseball programs in California.

Coach Meusborn compiled an outstanding record of 74-40-2 during his time at Sierra Canyon and finishes his coaching career with a staggering 774 total wins. More importantly, he built a culture of toughness, accountability, and class that will continue to shape our program for years to come.

Coach Meusborn is a true professional and we are deeply thankful for everything he has given to Sierra Canyon Baseball. We look forward to building upon the foundation he established. His impact on our student-athletes, families, and community will not be forgotten. Coach Meusborn plans to remain a member of our community in a meaningful way. In the coming days we will announce our plans for the future of our baseball program.

In Meusborn’s last season at Sierra Canyon, the legendary head coach led the Trailblazers to a 24-7 record. This past spring campaign was the first time the school had won over 20 games since 2022.

Though Meusborn is done as a head coach, according to the Los Angeles Times, would still like to help out at Sierra Canyon as an assistant.

“I’ve been doing this at a high level for a long, long time,” Meusborn said to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s just time. It’s time to pass the torch. I’ve enjoyed every minute here and at Chatsworth. It’s just time.”

More about Sierra Canyon High School

Sierra Canyon School, located in Chatsworth, California, is a prestigious private institution known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. With a diverse range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Sierra Canyon’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.