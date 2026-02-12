Tom Unger officially named West Haven (CT) head football coach

After a one-year audition as West Haven (CT) interim head coach, Tom Unger is now going to have the position full-time moving forward.

According to a report by GametimeCT, Unger has officially been named the Blue Devils head football coach, following up the 39-year stint by Connecticut coaching legend Rich Boshea.

“This is an unbelievable honor and It comes with a lot of responsibility,” Unger said to GametimeCT. “This is one of the top football programs in the state of Connecticut, and I always felt fortunate to have the opportunity to be an assistant here. It is a storied program with great players and great coaches that have come through here. This is something I am not taking lightly.”

Boshea, who took over West Haven as the head coach in 2015, compiled an overall record of 65-31 under his watch but had stunned the school when he stepped down right before the 2025 season kicked off. With little time to prepare for such a change, Unger was tabbed as the interim head coach for the 2025 season.

Dealing with a team that had been hit hard by graduation and was coming off reaching the 2024 Class LL state championship. Though the team missed out on the postseason, Unger kept West Haven competitive throughout the season as the program remained a Top 25 squad.

The Blue Devils finished with a 5-5 record in 2025 and as the state’s No. 19 ranked team, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about West Haven High School

West Haven High School, located in West Haven, Connecticut, is known for its strong academic reputation and athletic achievements. With a diverse student body, WHHS provides a wide range of extracurricular activities and opportunities for students to thrive. The school boasts an excellent sports program, with a particular emphasis on football and basketball, fostering a sense of community and school spirit among its students and alumni.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school scores and football rankings.