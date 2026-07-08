Top 10 2026 interstate high school football games list

The elite high school football programs around the country have by now released their official schedules for the 2026 season and with that has come the revealing of some of the top games for the upcoming campaign. We’ve seen plenty of intriguing matchups officially set for the fall and though the summer is still going on and folks are vacationing or heading to camps, 7-on-7s, we give you a now second take on the best interstate high school football games slated for the fall.

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Take a look below at our interstate high school football games list and let us know who you think we’re missing from our Top 10:

2025 Overtime Nationals champion Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy (Md.) is welcoming rival IMG Academy into town, it’s a special matchup anytime these two powerhouses collied. This was a game that everyone in the country wanted and got denied of, but by all accounts, we will see the Ascenders and Panthers square up in mid-November and it will be the showcase of the season because of how last year’s contest didn’t get played. Both teams feature easily over two dozen Division I, Power 4 prospects, commitments and will assuredly attract college coaches from far and wide to watch in Baltimore. Mark this date down as a can’t miss evening of high school football.

The Broward County High School Football Classic Showcase’s premier game features nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas facing DeSoto (TX), the No. 1 team according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, during the 2026 season. DeSoto is coming off winning the 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship brings back 2027 four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond (Texas Tech commit), three-star EDGE D.J. Rumph and three-star running back SaRod Baker, who rushed for 3,081 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season. St. Thomas Aquinas remains one of the nation’s top high school football programs and have the talent to back it up, with the Raiders slated to return 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews (Texas A&M commit) and Notre Dame four-star wide receiver pledge Julius Jones (58 catches, 876 yards).

The best of the best meet in Sin City to start off the season out west when the Braves and Gaels battle it out for national high school football supremacy. Last time Bishop Gorman faced a California-based team, they shut out California’s eventual Open Division champion Santa Margarita Catholic in a 14-0 defensive slugfest. The Gaels also dropped a home contest to Mater Dei, which makes this early showdown between the two nationally ranked teams important when it comes to competing for the mythical national championship. This game could have a lot of implications when it comes to whether Bishop Gorman competes for the Overtime Nationals title or not. Only time will tell with how important this game will be down the stretch of the season.

4. Jenks (OK) at Southlake Carroll (TX), Aug. 27

The matchup between Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll (TX) and Jenks (OK), the No. 2 ranked team in the state of Oklahoma for the 2025 season, won’t just be played at any ole venue. The high school football edition of the famous ‘Red River Rivalry’ at the Cotton Bowl and the stakes couldn’t be any higher between the two football-crazed states. The Dragons have already officially promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to the position of head football coach. Munn spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator. Jenks is coming off another strong campaign as the Trojans finished 10-2 last season and reaching the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state semifinals, falling to finalist Owasso, 39-36.

5. Miami Central (Fla.) at Buford (Ga.), Sep. 11

By all accounts, this is arguably each state’s most recognizable brands, high schools facing off at one of the top high school football stadiums in the country in mid-September. Buford ended the 2025 campaign as the No. 1 team in the country, according to the final 2025 Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings. The Wolves came away with their 15th state title, which Buford only trails Valdosta for the most championships in Georgia high school football history. Miami Central, a 9-time state champion themselves, finished last year with a 9-2 record in Derrick Gibson’s first season as head coach and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Gibson will have one of the top teams in the Sunshine State once again as Miami Central will feature 2028 four-star cornerback Quartavius Lyons, 2027 four-star cornerback T’ari Miller and 2028 three-star linebacker Steven Moore, respectively.

When Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel and Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional face off in late August, this game in particular will be available to everyone in the nation to watch the Green Knights and Caravan go at it. Mount Carmel is coming off winning the 2025 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 8A state championship, the program’s 17th title in program history when they soundly ousted Oswego, 20-3. The Caravan will have one of the top wide receiving corps in the state, with 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Michigan commit) and 2028 four-star wideout Marshaun Thornton, respectively. The Green Knights are coming off a season where they won the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship after defeating Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep, 24-21.

7. Carrollton (Ga.) at Catholic (La.), Sep. 4

Now though neither team may have won a state championship last season, they came as close as one could get to doing so. Carrollton played for the all mythical national championship last season and just narrowly lost to Buford in Georgia’s Class 6A state title game. The Trojans will return a myriad of talent on both sides of the ball, including 2029 quarterback Christian Cypher (2,178 yards, 26 touchdowns). The Bears were the most competitive team against national power Edna Karr, losing to the Cougars, 17-10, in the state semis. Catholic are slated to feature 2027 four-star running back Jayden Miles and 6-foot-5 tight end Jude Chamberlain.

When it comes to mega interstate matchups down in the Lone Star State, this is one of a rare few that will take place for the 2026 high school football season. North Shore knocked off Duncanville for the UIL’s Class 6A-I title and expect the Mustangs to be in contention this upcoming fall. John Curtis (La.), which was the second ranked team according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, will have a slew of talent back including 2028 three-star wide receiver Jarvis Stevenson. Oh and by the way, this game will take place at McNeese State University.

Any time you get the best of the Peach and Sunshine State going head-to-head, you’ve got yourself a certified barn burner on your hands. It was thought early on that Grayson would meet West Boca Raton, but this tilt is just as good, possibly even better. This Grayson-Miami Carol City meeting could be come early October as the two programs were as good as they come in their respective states. The Rams finished as the nation’s No. 23 nationally ranked team, a distinction the Chiefs are hoping to attain at some point during the 2026 high school football campaign. A win for the 5-time state champion Miami Carol City Chiefs would certainly boost their chances of being recognized as a national powerhouse.

10. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) at Creekside (Ga.), Aug. 21

Two state champions from the 2025 season clash in Northwest Georgia to kickoff the 2026 season and we couldn’t think of any other game that could top this matchup. Clay-Chalkville is coming off an undefeated season where they won Alabama’s AHSAA Class 5A state crown and they’ll square off against a Creekside bunch that boasted one of the top scoring offenses (56.3 points per game in 2025) en route to Georgia’s GHSA Class 4A crown. Thoughts are this game should feature plenty of talent and points on the scoreboard.

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.