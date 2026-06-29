Top 10 Games of the 2026 Florida High School Football Season

The upcoming 2026 Florida high school football season is shaping up to be one of the best yet as the state will feature something it has never had before: An elite high school football championship game. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will introduce the Open Division this fall, marking the first time ever in the association’s history. This makes each and every game that much more important throughout the regular season.

As the high school football season approaches us, Florida teams prepare by playing 7-on-7s and via weight training. What many parents, fans are wondering is which games should take bring their seat cushions and mini-fans to?

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We’ve got you covered with what we believe to be the 10 best all-Florida high school football games heading into the 2026 season. Take a look at our list of games and let us know which one you think we may have missed:

Cardinal Newman at Cardinal Mooney, Aug. 28

A battle between two state champions from the 2025 season is exactly what the doctor ordered for the early portion of the campaign. With many of the state’s best taking part in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase in Week 2, this game will fly slightly under the radar in some books but not ours. Both programs head into this season with the same expectations from a year ago and this figures to be a hard hitting affair between two quality teams.

Plantation American Heritage at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Sep. 4

Talk about your battle for South Florida as this one certainly has all the makings for another barn burner between two state championship-level programs. Quarterback play alone might be a reason to hop in your car and watch this game as American Heritage’s Neimann Lawrence (Texas commit) and Chaminade-Madonna’s Brady Quinn are a couple of the top 2028 quarterbacks in the country. Now having them both square off against each other makes for some must-watch high school football in the Sunshine State.

Venice at Lakeland, Sep. 4

This matchup features two Florida powerhouse programs that have combined to win 13 state championships between the two, with the last meeting coming in December, 2023 as the Dreadnaughts defeated the Indians for the Class 4S title, 60-48, at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Both Lakeland and Venice have developed a bit of a rivalry between the storied programs as they met in 2022 and 2023 for the Class 4S state championships, with the Dreadnaughts coming away winners both times.

Manatee at Lake Brantley, Sep. 10

Another game that looks on paper alone worth the trip because of the quarterback play as Manatee will start 2029 signal caller Nolan Downes and Lake Brantley’s three-star passer Jackson Stecher. Both teams will enter the season with high expectations and this tilt between the programs will give a early gauge on where they’re at with competing for a potential deep playoff run. Oh and the good thing about this one is its on a Thursday night, so you can still go out and catch a Friday night game somewhere as well.

F. W. Buchholz at Jesuit, Sep. 18

Few games really sneak up on folks, but this one between the Bobcats and Tigers at Corral Memorial Stadium will be another that flies under the radar for many. It’s not only a chance to see some of the state’s best prospects, but also to check out a couple viable state championship contending programs. Buchholz’s offense was explosive during the spring behind the play of 2028 quarterback Andrew Whittemore and flipping to Jesuit, the Tigers could be starting 2030 QB Jack Griffin, the younger brother of Florida enrollee Will Griffin.

Mandarin at Raines, Sep. 18

2028 five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright up against the defending Class 4A state champion Raines Vikings? Sign us up for this battle for the 904 matchup, with both programs clashing at the midway point of the season. These two Jacksonville-based powers haven’t faced each other since the 2018 high school football season, where Raines edged Mandarin, 27-24. With how much talent both teams have at their disposal, we could see a similar outcome playing out this fall.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Oct. 2

Now this is the second time that Chaminade-Madonna makes this list, but just the first for the 17-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. Both teams have combined to win over 25-plus state championships and if you don’t think this game means a lot to either squad, you better think again as this could be for Broward and South Florida bragging rights all around. Heck, if both squads head into the game unbeaten, it might be for a potential No. 1 seed in the Open Division.

West Boca Raton at The First Academy, Oct. 16

There’s little reason to not believe these two teams won’t be the best out of their respective regions and they will clash in Orlando in mid-October, just weeks before the playoffs begin. The Bulls have won consecutive state titles and are looking to take the next step in their ascension up the proverbial national high school football ladder while The First Academy is looking to compete for a championship this fall. This game is shaping up to be a sell out for the Royals at home.

Vero Beach at Eau Gallie, Oct. 30

No game along the Space Coast or Treasure Coast areas match up better than this one at the end of October between the Fighting Indians and Commodores. Both programs have been on the doorstep of competing for a state championship and this upcoming season isn’t playing out any differently. Vero Beach returns Notre Dame four-star quarterback commit Champ ‘Wonderful’ Monds and Eau Gallie will feature another talented team under head coach Chris Sands.

Miami Carol City at Miami Central, Oct. 30

There’s plenty spooky about this Florida high school football matchup when it takes place at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami, Florida the day before Halloween. The Chiefs and Rockets could both enter this game undefeated with the kind of teams they’re forming as a chance to qualify for the state’s Open Division could be on the line here. With Division I, Power 4 talent all over the field for both teams, this game will attract loads of fans and media in late October.