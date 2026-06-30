Top 10 Games of the 2026 Georgia High School Football Season

Georgia high school football is about as good as it gets around the country as some of the nation’s top teams reside out of the Peach State. Buford (Ga.) came away by many outlets as the No. 1 team in the country and will start off the season easily in many Top 25 lists.

As the high school football season approaches us, Georgia teams prepare by playing 7-on-7s and via weight training. What many parents, fans are wondering is which games should take bring their seat cushions and mini-fans to?

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We’ve got you covered with what we believe to be the 10 best all-Georgia high school football games heading into the 2026 season. Take a look at our list of games and let us know which one you think we may have missed:

Grayson vs. North Gwinnett, Aug. 12

The Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic always kicks off the Gergia high school football season in style and this year is no different, with several great matchups. With Mercedes-Benz Stadium only available on certain days, this Grayson-North Gwinnett tilt takes center stage. The two state powerhouses will have a shot right out of the gates to prove themselves as Greg Carswell enters Year 1 as head coach of the nationally ranked Rams. Bring your popcorn for this one.

Colquitt County at Thomas County Central, Aug. 21

Maybe this game looks a lot better on paper than what it actually will turn out to be, but we’re going to respect the history of both programs early on in the season. Colquitt County won nine games a year ago, but looks like a team in transition awhile Thomas County Central is coming off winning a state championship. The Packers have a chance to make a statement to win back South Georgia supremacy taking on a Yellow Jackets squad that has established themselves as one of the Southeast’s best around.

Carrollton at Rome, Aug. 21

This is the first of two times that Carrollton is on this list and for good reason. The Trojans will enter the season as a nationally ranked team while Rome will see the debut of head coach Bill Stewart at the helm. The stakes will be high in this contest as one program in Carrollton is sitting towards the top of the Georgia high school football rankings and Rome is looking to climb the ladder under Stewart. Expect a great atmosphere for this one.

Gainesville at Buford, Aug. 22

Phillip Beard Stadium for the second year in a row will be home to a nationally televised Georgia high school football game on ESPN and this time it’s between Buford and the visiting Gainesville Red Elephants. The Wolves ended the 2025 campaign as the No. 1 team in the country, according to the final 2025 Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings. The Red Elephants during the off-season hired former Grayson head football coach Santavious Bryant to the same position at Gainesville. This game has all the makings for a instant classic.

Camden County at Benedictine Military School, Sep. 4

Storied programs within the state will both head into the season with question marks as Camden County features a new head coach in Tucker Pruitt and Benedictine Military School lost multiple Division I, Power 4 level players to graduation. So what gives here? It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats transition to their second head coach in as many years against a Cadets squad that will look to feature new names at key positions, including behind center at quarterback.

Thomas County Central at Lee County, Sep. 25

Seems like anytime these two teams get together, it’s a dog fight between the two South Georgia programs. Last year’s meeting resulted in a Thomas County Central 35-21 victory and the Yellow Jackets have owned the series since 2022 with a 3-1 record versus Lee County. Regardless of the fact that the Yellow Jackets have won three out of the last four, anytime the clubs meet is a treat for high school football fans.

Carrollton at Douglas County, Oct. 9

A defending state champion against a state championship contending program sounds like a pretty good matchup to us. Carrollton finished the 2025 season as the Class 6A runner ups to Buford while Douglas County has been a dark horse championship contender in recent years. Now the two teams clash in early October, marking one of the better matchups in the state later in the season. We’re expecting the Trojans to continue their path towards attempting to win another state title while the Tigers will be looking for the upset.

Glynn Academy at Brunswick, Oct. 16

Last year’s meeting might’ve been game of the year when it came to finishes as Brunswick rallied in the final minute last season to win this crosstown rivalry. The deciding score was a 9-yard go-ahead touchdown run by running back Nigel Gardner with 33 seconds left, giving the Pirates the thrilling 41-37 victory. Not to mention last year’s edition featured a total of 78 points and plenty of back and forth between the Terrors and Pirates, this is some must-watch high school football at Glynn County Stadium.

Langston Hughes at Creekside, Oct. 23

We know everyone sees Creekside on this list and wonders where are the early season meetings with Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.). Well, those are interstate matchups and we’re just focused on the all-Georgia ones here and this should be a doozy late in the season. Langston Hughes is coming off what they might deem a down year and should have their sights set on the playoffs at this point of the season. Creekside on the other hand is hoping to repeat as state champions and this could be a hurdle for the Seminoles.

Valdosta at Lowndes, Oct. 30

It seems like every year the stakes for the Winnersville Classic go up a little bit more and this year’s edition might not be any different to be honest. Valdosta edged out Lowndes in a 23-14 victory which helped catapult the Wildcats into the postseason and on a deep playoff run. With the way this matchup has gone the last few years, whomever is the home team seems to be the winner and it could play out that way again this season.