Top 2027 high school football recruits in Florida

Florida for as long as high school football recruiting has been around, finds itself among one of the top five states when it comes to players within the Rivals300 rankings and this 2027 class is no different. The class features five 5-star prospects, including five within the Top 30. More than half of the Top 10 players are currently undecided at this time, but make no doubt about the talent that this group has.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Rivals breaks down the top 2027 prospects in the Sunshine State, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking:

1. OT Mark Matthews

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Scouting Summary: “High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing int an early round draft pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

2. EDGE Zyron Forstall – Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19

School: IMG Academy

Scouting Summary: “Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

3. LB Kaden Henderson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23

School: Jesuit

Scouting Summary: “Prototypical off-ball linebacker prospect who displays elite length with tremendous athletic ability to close to ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Verified 6-foot-1, 218 pounds with incredibly long 34-inch levers at inside linebacker. Has quality range and closing speed, combined with the ability to trigger to the ball quickly. A very heady and instinctive player who processes the game efficiently. Quick downhill mover that is willing to take on blocks and stick their face in the fan. Violent tackler on impact that explodes through contact. Shows some pass-rush ability off the edge and as a designed blitzer. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage. One of the more polished off-ball backers in the last few recruiting cycles at the position. Has the chance to be an every-down player at the next level that can be a versatile chess piece in the front seven for a multitude of defensive schemes.” – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

4. WR Nick Lennear – Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

School: Miami Carol City

Scouting Summary: “Nick Lennear elevated his game during the most competitive periods of the week and making splash plays when the lights were brightest. The rising senior showed outstanding burst within his routes, roasting corners during the 1-on-1 period of Wednesday’s joint practice. He showed up big once again on Saturday, making the catch of the game, with a magnificent diving grab in the end zone to put the East up early. Lennear continue to flash when targeted, later elevating for a ball over the middle of the field. The Miami native’s showing at the Navy All-American Bowl creates positive momentum heading into the offseason.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

5. WR Eric McFarland

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26

School: IMG Academy

Scouting Summary: “Eric McFarland was a big play waiting to happen during the Polynesian Bowl. The 2027 pass catcher accounted for multiple chunk plays during Friday’s game. He scored the game’s second touchdown, taking a reverse to the house from 35 yards out. Later, he got loose down the seam on a vertical route for a 31-yard gain. McFarland made a case as the quickest and fastest player at the Polynesian Bowl and showed excellent burst and balance as an open field runner. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder is a versatile offensive weapon and finished the game with 101 yards from scrimmage.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

6. WR Osani Gayles

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 51

School: IMG Academy

The Skinny: Gayles is a California native, but don’t be surprised if the elite Florida high school football wide receiver decides to stay in-state or over to Alabama after his prep playing days are over. The Crimson Tide are currently the frontrunners, with Miami, Stanford, USC all in the mix. Could the Hurricanes sneak in and scoop up Gayles?

“I want to vibe with them and just see if I fit in over there,” Gayles said to CaneSport. “I want to see the way they practice and the intensity. I want to see how the wide receivers carry themselves. Miami is definitely still up there. I still have constant communication with all of the coaches. I like the way they used Malachi Toney in their offense. I think the offense could be a fit for me.”

7. EDGE Frederick Ards III

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 76

School: Jones

Scouting Summary: “One of the best edge rushers in the country and shows some natural pass rushing skill. Explodes up the field and can win with speed around the edge but has a nice move cutting back inside as well. Can change his tempo to set up an opposing tackle and his ability to close on a ball carrier jumps out. Has a lean 215 pound frame and will need to add on some good weight, especially in his upper body but is a strong kid and has some pop at the point of contact. Can bull rush or long arm a tackle in to the backfield and is tough in run support. Worked out some at linebacker at the Under Armour Camp but struggled a bit in coverage and playing in space and looks much more comfortable playing with his hand in the ground or out of a two-point stance. Can plant, change direction and has the kind of flexibility you like to see in a young edge. Productive junior season with 73 tackles, 13 for loss and 11 sacks and we think his game will take another leap this fall.” – Rivals national recruiting analyst, Greg Biggins

8. EDGE Wyatt Smith

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 79

School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Scouting Summary: “Smith is one of the biggest risers among the EDGE group. He’s coming off a fantastic breakout junior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, where he racked up 25 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks, while playing some of the best competition in the state of Florida. He is a physically gifted, big defensive end, checking in at around 6’6 and 240 pounds at the Rivals Camp in Miami. Also tested off the charts, running an electronically timed 4.64 40 yard dash. He looked very good in one-on-ones before going down with an injury. Smith is a physical, active, high-effort EDGE prospect who has the potential to perhaps grow into a defensive lineman as he continues to add weight to his frame. He also has NFL bloodlines with his father being Justin Smith, former top-five pick and four-time All-Pro defensive end in his time in the league. There’s a lot to like about Wyatt Smith. There’s several positive indicators, and he looks to be an ascending prospect in the state of Florida.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

9. WR Julius Jones

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 84

School: St. Thomas Aquinas

The Skinny: From one gold helmet to wearing another on the college level seems to be the path that Jones is taking as he nears making a commitment. Jones, who is the No. 84 overall player and No. 15 wide receiver nationally in the class, is coming off another stellar season for the Raiders, which won their seventh straight title in 2025. Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer logged a prediction that Jones will eventually commit to the Fighting Irish, which if that happens, the wideout would join fellow teammate, four-star safety Zayden Gamble, who has verbally committed to Notre Dame.

10. CB Aaryn Washington – USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 94

School: IMG Academy

The Skinny: The USC four-star cornerback commitment has been firm and doesn’t look to be switching up anytime soon. Washington transferred from Mater Dei to IMG Academy, state’s No. 1 ranked team according to Massey Ratings, after missing most of his junior high school football season with an injury, but in 2024 season recorded 20 tackles, three interceptions.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC,” Washington said to Rivals’ Greg Biggins back in January at the Navy All-American Bowl. “It’s the local school for me and I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff.”

11. WR Elias Pearl

12. WR Jamarin Simmons

13. QB Davin Davidson – Florida commit

14. WR Tramond Collins – Florida commit

15. EDGE Desmond Malpress

16. WR Zion White

17. IOL Sean Tatum – Miami commit

18. CB Censere Gaylord

19. S Zayden Gamble – Notre Dame commit

20. S Mekhi Williams – Florida State commit

21. DL Jamar Thompson

22. CB Amare Nugent – Florida commit

23. TE Demarcus Deroche

24. WR Ah’Mari Stevens

25. QB Champ Monds

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.