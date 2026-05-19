Top 2027 high school football recruits in New York

There’s plenty of high school football talent to go around when it comes to the Eastern Seaboard of the country and we head to the Empire State to identify a few of the state’s top college recruits. New York is known of its boys basketball, but low and behold there’s some good players on the gridiron within the state as well. With several Class of 2027 names that jump out to us, we list 10 players from New York high school football that folks should be paying attention to.

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Rivals breaks down the top 2027 prospects in the Empire State, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking:

1. RB Elijah Kimble

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 296

School: Canisius

The Skinny: Heated college football rivals Ohio State and Michigan are vying hard for Kimble’s services after his high school days, but first he’s got some unfinished business for the Crusaders this upcoming fall. Kimble was easily New York’s most productive running back from a year ago, as the four-star rushed for 1,726 yards on 192 touches and scored 23 times.

2. RB Xavier Bala – Syracuse

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 482

School: St. Anthony’s

The Skinny: The Syracuse commitment was a bulldozer on the ground for the Friars last season and is one of the Northeast’s top running backs bar none. Bala last fall for St. Anthony’s rushed for 1,312 yards on 255 carries and scored 24 touchdowns. Heading into his senior season, Bala will look to try and lead the Friars to a elusive CHSAA title.

3. DL Zahmar Tookes

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 612

School: Brighton

The Skinny: The near 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive dynamo packs a punch up front for Brighton as Tookes helped get the team to the NYSPHSAA state championship game. Tookes last season totaled 77 total tackles, 10 going for a loss and three sacks. Nebraska and Penn State are heavily in the running for Tookes’ services after high school.

4. IOL James Cocozzo – Rutgers

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 789

School: Stillwater

The Skinny: Heading to play for Greg Schiano’s Rutgers Scarlet Knights once he’s done in high school, the 6-foot-4, 292-pound interior offensive lineman was the key cog up front for the Warriors’ offense. Cocozzo helped pave the way for around 2,500 yards of offense and 38 total touchdowns between the air and the ground attacks.

5. EDGE Braylon Otis – Boston College

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 976

School: Liverpool

The Skinny: The Boston College commitment returns to a a Liverpool team that also features Alabama tight end pledge Oakley Keegan, giving the Warriors one of the more talented teams in the Empire State when it comes to Division I, Power 4 talent. At 6-foot-5, 232 pounds, Otis will be a force coming off the edge in his senior season for Liverpool.

6. IOL Alijah Jones

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 994

School: James Monroe

The Skinny: The Monroe Red Jackets had one of the top offensive units in all of the Empire State behind the play of Oregon enrollee Messiah Hampton and quarterback Pooty Cunningham, but Jones helped make sure there was time and lanes for the two aforementioned players. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman will be one of New York’s best in the offensive interior.

7. WR Noah Collins-Howard – Syracuse

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1030

School: Rush-Henrietta

The Skinny: When in doubt offensively for the Royal Comets, it was find a way to get Collins-Howard the football and that will certainly be a priority this 2026 season. Last fall for Rush-Henrietta, Collins-Howard hauled in 28 passes for 445 yards and six touchdowns. The rising senior is already committed to Syracuse and can fully focus on his last high school campaign.

8. LB Mamadee Sangaray – Boston College

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1062

School: Iona Preparatory School

The Skinny: The 2025 New York Catholic High School Football League Defensive Player of the Year has made his college commitment and will head to Boston College after one more season at Iona Prep. With great athletic ability at linebacker from being able to play sideline-to-sideline and heck, can even dunk a basketball, expect another huge season for Sangaray this fall.

9. TE Saleh Atariwa – Rutgers

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1068

School: Cardinal Hayes

The Skinny: The hooper-turned-football player has an impressive frame, standing 6-foot-7, 255 pounds for the Cardinals. Despite playing for a Cardinal Hayes’ squad that had a down year in 2025, going 2-8, Atariwa should be in line for a strong senior season before heading off to Rutgers.

10. S Trent Buttles – Rutgers

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1071

School: St. Francis

The Skinny: The Red Raiders head into the 2026 season with one of the state’s top quarterbacks in the Rutgers commitment, who last year completed 129 of his 213 passes for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 92 times for 657 yards and nine more scores. Buttles will play safety at the next level for the Scarlet Knights.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.