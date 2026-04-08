Elijah Haven, the top-ranked quarterback from the Class of 2027, is the first high school athlete under GEN/EA Sports. In a press release on the Electronic Arts website, the QB from Dunham School said, “GEN/EA Sports is about the future, and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m working toward the next level in football, but I’m also building my voice and my creativity. To have EA Sports believe in that this early in my journey means everything.”

Haven finished his junior year with 240 completions for 3,931 passing yards. He also established a Louisiana high school football single-season record of 62 touchdown passes. Those numbers helped Dunham to an impressive 13-1 record. Haven led the Tigers to victory over Calvary Baptist Academy in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III Select state championship game. Haven has also received an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals.

Elijah Haven is the only five-star quarterback prospect from the Class of 2027. He’s also the second-best prospect from Louisiana behind wide receiver Easton Royal. Haven is also the 11th-best prospect from the entire senior class. While he hasn’t committed to a college football program, Rivals projects a 96.9 percent chance that he will attend Alabama.

How Can GEN/EA Sports Help Elijah Haven?

Powered by EA Sports’ unique position at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment, GEN/EA Sports partners with athletes earlier in their journey and helps shape how they show up across gameplay, content, and culture.

Gen/EA Sports doesn’t just tell athlete stories; it embeds them in how fans experience sport every day. Across content, live experiences, and participation in the EA Sports ecosystem, GEN/EA Sports makes fans part of athlete stories. Across content, live experiences, and gameplay, fans don’t just watch athletes’ journeys; they help shape them.

In addition to Elijah Haven, GEN/EA Sports also includes professional footballer Endrick, NFL wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, footballer Alyssa Thompson, and motorsports competitor Bianca Bustamante.