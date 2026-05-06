Top 5 Alabama high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we continue with Alabama high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Jamison Roberts, Mobile (AL) Saraland

Scouting Summary: “Jamison Roberts turned in a very productive first season as a starter at Saraland (Ala.) High, accounting for over 4,000 yards and 58 touchdowns after taking over for current Texas quarterback K.J. Lacey. Roberts has good size and athleticism at around 6-foot-2.5, 190. He can continue improving his overall passing polish, but there is some nice upside given his dual threat ability.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Trent Seaborn, Alabaster (AL) Thompson

The Skinny: The Crimson Tide commit was stellar all the way through the past season as he helped lift this Warriors’ squad to the state’s AHSAA Class 7A state championship. Seaborn finished the 2025 season completing an impressive 71 percent (264 of 369) of his passes for 3,692 yards and 35 touchdowns. The junior signal caller also added nearly 100 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Seaborn is easily an early candidate to win the state’s Player of the Year award for 2026 as he potentially could lead the team to another championship.

Gunner Rivers, Fairhope (AL) St. Michael Catholic

The Skinny: When it comes to signal callers for Alabama high school football, Rivers was easily one of the best and it helps to be coached by your future Pro Football Hall of Fame father as well. Last season, Rivers ended up completing 237 of 343 passes for 3,176 yards, 46 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Rivers’ best game this past 2025 season was in a 49-7 win over Orange Beach, completing 16 of 18 passes for 271 yards and four scores. Expectations is the NC State commitment is in line for his best season yet.

Kingston Preyear, Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell

The Skinny: All the passers on this list are Class of 2027 players, but the lone from the 2028 group is Preyear and for plenty of good reasons. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback is coming off a prolific season in which Preyear ended the 2025 campaign completing 181 of 293 passes for 3,026 yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions. On the ground, Preyear added 518 yards and two touchdowns. Expect another big year from the rising junior in leading the Wildcats.

Cason Myers, Auburn (AL) Auburn

The Skinny: We end our list of Top 5 quarterbacks with a Class of 2027 prospect in Myers, who finished as one of the state’s best passers from 2025 season. Myers, who is considering Auburn and Alabama State among his collegiate overtures, is coming off a season where he completed 202 of 289 passes for 2,490 yards and 19 touchdowns. The three-star signal caller can do it with his legs as well, rushing for 594 yards and scoring seven times.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Yellowhammer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Alabama high school football excitement across the state.