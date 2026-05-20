Top 5 Arizona high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out West for Arizona high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Will Mencl, Chandler (Ariz.)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Blake Roskopf, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge

Scouting Summary: “Blake Roskopf has the look of a riser coming out of his junior season at Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge. He’s a jumbo quarterback at around 6-foot-5, 230-pounds and touts one of the stronger arms in the cycle. While Roskopf easily generates impressive velocity, we’re most impressed with his ability to get the ball up and out with a snappy, quick release. He cut down on turnovers and increased his production year over year.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Jaxson Sculley, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton

The Skinny: Having a wide receiver like Class of 2027 four-star Roye Oliver makes life a little bit easier at the quarterback position and that’s exactly one of the reasons why Sculley had a massive sophomore season for the Huskies. Last season, Sculley finished completing 156 of 234 passes for 2,947 yards and 41 touchdowns. Having Oliver back for one more year coupled with a stout offensive line should have the rising junior looking at topping his 2025 numbers.

Kael Snyder, Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry

The Skinny: The Boise State commitment was one of Arizona high school football’s most productive quarterbacks from the 2025 season. Snyder threw the rock early and often for the Pumas, ending the campaign completing 182 of 315 passes for 2,720 yards and 27 touchdowns. Though Perry finished with a 6-6 mark last fall, with Snyder’s college decision out of the way, should pave the way for a major senior season.

Luke Farrell, Tempe (Ariz.) Corona Del Sol

The Skinny: It was a tough 2025 season on the field for the Corona Del Sol Aztecs as they finished with a 3-7 mark, but returning a quarterback of Farrell’s talent level certainly makes things a bit better. Farrell, a UNLV commitment, was a bright spot for Corona Del Sol as the quarterback ended last year completing 174 of 317 passes for 2,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Arizona high school football excitement across the state.