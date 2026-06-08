Top 5 California high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re towards the latter end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals is taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the West Coast for some California high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Brady Edmunds put together a solid showing at Tennessee Camp on the 2nd of June. Great frame and build that can add mass with ease as he physically develops. He was a very consistent and accurate passer throughout drill work and 1-on-1’s. Quick up and out release that showed strong velocity. Ball gets out of his hand in a hurry. Need to see some growth in his foot speed and overall athletic ability. But the arm talent and ball placement is extremely advanced for his age.” – Rivals National Recruiting Scout, Cody Bellaire

Dane Weber, Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral

Scouting Summary: “Big framed quarterback who can stress a defense with his arm or his legs. Pure thrower from the pocket with effortless delivery. Clean mechanics with a tight release, depth and balance on his drops and the ball jumps out of his hand. Comfortable throwing rolling out to his right or left and can get it out from different arm angles. Shows ability to escape pressure, extend plays and is dangerous when the pocket breaks down. Can pick up chunks of yards on designed run plays or scramble for 1st downs when flushed. Decisive with his reads and has a natural feel for the position in terms of throwing with anticipation and changing speeds. Has made a nice jump over the last year and is a trend-up quarterback who has the ability to be a multi-year starter at the P4 level with an NFL ceiling.” – Rivals National Recruiting analyst, Greg Biggins

Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “It was a weekend to remember for Ryan Rakowski. A local signal caller from nearby Palos Verdes (Calif.) High, he entered the Elite 11 Finals looking to prove he belongs alongside the nation’s best. Rakowski had highlights on each of the three days. He won the rail shot challenge on day one, edging out Will Mencl and had a quality pro day session. Rakowski had a great 7-on-7 showing on Sunday, going 24 for 27 with seven touchdowns. He is a prolific, highly experienced quarterback on the travel 7-on-7 circuit, and his comfort in that setting was readily evident.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Josiah Boyd, Moreno Valley (Calif.) Vista Del Lago

The Skinny: There was very little that the 2028 four-star quarterback couldn’t do at the controls of the Vista Del Lago offense. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback was superb behind center as Boyd finished 2025 completing 172 of 278 passes for 2,620 yards, 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions. On the ground, Boyd was a threat against all opposing defenses, rushing for 462 yards and scoring nine times. There’s no reason to not believe that Boyd won’t have himself an even bigger junior campaign for the Ravens.

Jaden Jefferson, Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Skinny: Don’t worry about the height/size of the Sacramento State commit (5-foot-9, 175 pounds), but the impact that the dual threat quarterback has whenever he steps on the football field for a team. The talented Class of 2027 signal caller left Cathedral for Centennial and figures to be a dynamic playmaker for Matt Logan after throwing for over 3,000 yards and rushing for more than 600 on the ground. Accounting for 49 total touchdowns a year ago, Jefferson should be an explosive talent for the Huskies this upcoming season.