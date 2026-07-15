Top 5 California high school football running backs to watch for in 2026

With the earliest practice sessions kicking off this week across the country, coaches are beginning their final preparations, welcoming back their rosters over the next few weeks. While some coaches might be finalizing their passing game to prepare their quarterback for the upcoming season, others might be tailoring their offense built on the ground game. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning running backs, heading out to the West Coast to look at one of the premier states with the upcoming California high school football season. Ahead of the new season in the Golden State, take a look at some of the most projected dominant running backs coming out of California.

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Scouting Report: “The running back group was one of the strongest groups of the day, but it was 2028 Carter Hanson that had the strongest performance out of a stacked group. His twitch, route running and ability to track the football at every level of the field separated himself from the pack. Hanson was the most dynamic pass catcher to touch the field today, separating from defenders with ease and adjusting his body to make difficult catches throughout the afternoon. He has the suddenness and foot speed that coaches covet out of the running back position and the natural hands to develop into a true, three-down threat,” Rivals’ National Scout Cody Bellaire at Rivals Camp San Francisco.

The Skinny: One of the highest potential upside running backs in all of California high school football, with explosive speed potential, recording a 10.92-100m in the Spring. Committed to San Diego, the three-star running back was one of the most productive running backs in high school football last year, averaging 10.6 yards per carry, with 1,543 yards on just 146 carries. With his explosive upside, Tillis also proved he can go off in the big moments, sparking a comeback in the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship Game against San Clemente (Calif.), leading them back from a 17-3 deficit after going for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

The Skinny: The son of former NFL All-Pro Running Back Leon Washington, class of 2028 running back Noel Washington is another explosive running back with the speed of a track star, recording a 10.7 100-meter dash, made even more impressive standing at 6’0 and weighing in at 185lbs. With the Notre Dame Knights, Washington, with the speed to play as an east-west back, primarily operated as a downhill runner in 2025. Putting up 782 yards and eleven touchdowns on the ground, including a three-touchdown performance in the playoffs against Laguna Beach (Calif.), Washington is the No. 252 overall prospect and No. 20 overall running back in the class of 2028, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The Skinny: The California high school football class of 2028 looks set to rival the class of 2026 when it comes to running backs. Undoubtedly, one of the biggest disappointments of 2025 was not getting to see Derrick Jackson play football after Bishop Montgomery canceled their entire football season, with five of their players, including Jackson, being deemed ineligible in a scandal. Listed at 6’0 and 210 lbs, possessing the body type of a power back with excellent lateral movement, with offers from the likes of Ohio State and Oregon. Additionally, the Bishop Montgomery running back is also a dual-threat athlete, with the ability to play at Safety.

Malaki Davis, Corona (Calif.) Centennial Huskies

Going into 2026 with the No. 4-ranked Centennial Huskies, off the back of a busy recruitment summer, as he’s currently being targeted by the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, the class of 2028 three-star is the top redzone threat on this list. With the perfect build for a redzone threat, at 6’1 and 215lbs, the Centennial running back put up 19 touchdowns off of significantly fewer carries than everyone else on this list, with just 92 carries. No. 456 nationally and No. 32 in his position according to Rivals Industry Rankings, last season, en route to the CIF Southern Section Division 1, Davis put up 907 yards on the ground, averaging 9.8 YPC.