Top 5 California high school football wide receivers to watch for in 2026

The end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country has come and gone, but this is still a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign as the summer months commence. Another one of the most important positions on the field, wide receivers, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always closely monitored by those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning wide receivers and we head out back to the West Coast for some California high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 pass catchers out of the Golden State and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Scouting Summary: “One of the premier receivers out West and has been since his sophomore season. Has a long, athletic 6-foot-3 frame and is extremely fluid and smooth in how he moves. Shows high level body control and the ability to dominate in the air. Routinely wins 50-50 balls and is usually good for at least on acrobatic catch with a defender draped all over him just about every time out. Already an advanced route runner who knows how to change speeds and can turn a corner around. More smooth than sudden in how he moves but does have some twitch to him and late burst getting in and out of his breaks to create separation. Tracks the ball down the field really well, is natural with his hands and shows some nice run-after-catch ability as well. Needs to fill out and get stronger and continue to work on his long speed but there’s a lot to like and Hale is an easy high power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.” – Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Greg Biggins

Charles Davis, Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake

Scouting Summary: “Davis is one of the biggest risers in the ’27 class this off-season. We saw him as more of a tight end following his junior season but he has really fine tuned his game and increased his speed and twitch to the point where he’s 100% a receiver now. Pushing 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Davis was the Rivals MVP following the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles. His improvement as a route runner was striking and he was able to create easy separation and then flashed true blow-by ability at the top of his routes. He’s run multiple sub 11.0-100m times this Spring with a personal best 10.71 and has a rare combination of size, speed and hands that really separates him from other pass catches in the ’27 class.” – Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Greg Biggins

Scouting Summary: “Woodard is a well-rounded, productive, wide receiver prospect. He’s a guy who has a lot of the qualities we look for in receivers in that he’s a plus route runner, solid athlete, maybe not an overwhelming athlete, but a solid athlete. He is a guy who can win in multiple ways. Woodard is a good runner after the catch, can separate within his routes, and has just a good technical foundation with his skill set. When going through the receiver group, we felt like Woodard has a lot of ability and was worthy of the four-star status and upward mobility.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

The Skinny: The 2025 California high school football season was a record setting one for the four-star wide receiver and if that was any indicator, Wong is primed for another massive campaign this fall. For his first season at Norco last fall, the 6-foot, 180-pound receiver hauled in 84 passes and set school records in yards (1,469) and touchdowns (20). Other school records the receiver set came against Mission Viejo in yards (280) and receptions (14) versus Corona Centennial for a single game. Wong has a slew of colleges after his trail as he approaches his senior season.

Darren Tubbs, Bellflower (Calif.)

The Skinny: Someone has to take the mantle as the new No. 1 threat of arguably the top team in the state of California and Tubbs heads into the season as the guy for St. John Bosco. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver has big shoes to fill of Madden Williams, who is now off to Texas A&M. Tubbs returns with the most catches (28), yards (493) and touchdowns (7) of any returning wide receiver. The Class of 2028 four-star wide receiver will get a chance to shine as the top target for fellow in 2028 quarterback Koa Malau’ulu.