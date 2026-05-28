Top 5 Connecticut high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re towards the latter end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the New England for some Connecticut high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Matthew Baer, Avon Old Farms (Conn.)

The Skinny: Already committed to Billy Napier’s James Madison program once he heads to the collegiate level, Baer plays within the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), one of the toughest conferences on the East Coast. Last season for the Beavers, Baer ended up completing nearly 69 percent of his passes for 2,102 yards and 21 touchdowns. Baer was the ultimate dual-threat for Avon Old Farms and rushed for 450 yards and scored 19 times.

Maddox Hoffman, New Canaan (Conn.)

The Skinny: The Northwestern University baseball commitment started behind center for New Canaan last season and led the Rams to another state championship, putting together a tremendous 2025 campaign. Hoffman for New Canaan ended up completing 157 of 232 passes for 2,030 yards, 21 touchdowns and just four picks. After leading the Rams to the CIAC Class L state championship, Hoffman returns for his senior season with a chance to add another ring.

Caedon Afsharipour, The Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.)

The Skinny: The Loomis Chaffee School went through a down 2025 season with a 3-6 record, but with a quarterback like Afsharipour coming into the fold, the Pelicans should be able to rebound this upcoming fall. Through the first three years as a starting quarterback out in California, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound passer threw for over 5,500 yards, 57 touchdowns and posted a 26-6 record. Now playing out of the New England region, Afsharipour looks to make a splash.

Dylan Schorpp, St. Luke’s School (Conn.)

The Skinny: Heading into his third season with St. Luke’s School, Schorpp is coming off of a breakthrough junior season for the Storm. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller last year ended up completing 120 of 234 passes for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in less than eight games of work. Now with his senior season ahead of him, Schorpp has a chance to shine for St. Luke’s School as one of the state’s top returning quarterbacks.

Matthew Witteman, Law (Conn.)

The Skinny: Last but certainly not least on this list of quarterbacks from Connecticut high school football is Witteman from Law as the 2027 signal caller is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of any passer. Witteman, who had one of the higher completion percentages of passers from last season, finished the 2025 campaign completed 139 of 213 passes for 2,269 yards, 25 touchdowns and only three mere interceptions.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Constitution State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.