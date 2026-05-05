Top 5 Florida high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we start with Florida high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Davin Davidson, Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney

Scouting Summary: “Davin Davidson is another physically-talented 2027 passer who has seen his profile rise coming out of his junior season, as he helped Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney to a state title. Davidson pairs immense size at around 6-foot-6, 215 pounds with a very live arm. He’s more of a fastball thrower right now and will need to continue adding nuance as a passer. The size, arm, and movement skills are very projectable and his physical upside has created a considerable buzz.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Jayden Wade, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

Scouting Summary: “Physically-gifted quarterback prospect with a high-end combination of arm strength and athleticism. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his junior season, having added good mass to his frame over the past year. A combine standout who has been timed in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash. Started at quarterback at power IMG Academy as a sophomore after serving as a backup as a freshman. Has a tight, quick throwing motion and shows the ability to throw with palpable velocity. Primarily worked as a distributor for IMG’s talented receiving corps, throwing a high percentage of RPO’s as a sophomore. Completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions as a sophomore. Shows flashes of his immense physical ability but needs more quality in-game reps as a passer, as he’s relatively less experienced than most of his highly-ranked peers at this stage. Older for the cycle and will turn 18 years-old in October of his junior season.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Champ Monds, Vero Beach (FL)

Scouting Summary: “Rivals’ top quarterback early on in the 2028 cycle, after turning in a strong freshman season. Has a physically-developed build, checking in at 6-foot-2.5, 220 pounds with massive 10.5-inch hands. Flashed a live arm and the ability to make high-level throws while passing for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns against five interceptions as a freshman. A true dual threat with good combine speed that translates to Friday nights. Is already load to tackle and rushed for 502 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. Despite being the most physically developed 2028 quarterback, he is also one of the youngest and few who were not held back.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Neimann Lawrence, Plantation (FL) American Heritage

The Skinny: The 2028 four-star phenom quarterback move to 2025 FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage from Miami Northwestern really shook up South Florida and sets the Patriots up for a chance to three-peat as state champions this fall. Lawrence in his first couple of years has been as good as anyone in the Sunshine State and his transfer to American Heritage keeps them in contention for another state title this 2026 campaign. Lawrence last Florida high school football season completed 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception, making him easily one of the most efficient at the position from the Sunshine State.

Brady Quinn, Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna

The Skinny: Another 2028 signal caller that transferred schools this off-season was Quinn, who left Naples Lely for 9-time state champion Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Quinn was very effective playing out of Southwest Florida, but should see his statistics the next couple of years soar with the playmakers he’ll have around him with the Lions. This past 2025 campaign at Naples Lely, Quinn finished the Florida high school football season completing 198 of 328 passes for 2,960 yards and 37 touchdowns. There’s little doubt whatsoever that Quinn should be able to surpass those numbers as he will have receivers like 2027 four-star Ah’Mari Stevens and 2028 four-star Tromon Isaac to throw to, respectively.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.