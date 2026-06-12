Top 5 Florida high school football wide receivers to watch for in 2026

The end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country has arrived, but this is still a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. Another one of the most important positions on the field, wide receivers, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always closely monitored by those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning wide receivers and we head out back to the Southeast for some Florida high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 pass catchers out of the Sunshine State and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Scouting Summary: “Tremendous ball tracker with natural hands that possesses savvy body control in order to put himself in the best positions to attack the football. Smoother than twitchy athlete with natural route running ability to create space at every level of the field. A clean-hands catcher of the football, he rarely allows the football to get into his frame. Will need to continue physically developing and add mass to his leaner, athletic frame. Should be able to add explosiveness to his game as he adds strength to his lower half. Would like to see more from him after the catch, but he has the hands, route-running, and ability to reel in contested catches at an extremely high level. High floor prospect that can step into an immediate complementary role at the next level.” – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

Scouting Summary: “The most imposing wide receiver prospect early on in the 2028 cycle. Has a readymade build that would not look out of place on a college football field as a fifteen-year-old. Measures in at 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds and tests well in the combine setting. Was the most dominant pass-catcher we saw on the 7-on-7 circuit entering his sophomore season, consistently turning in outstanding performances against upperclass competition. Shows early signs of possessing transcendent ball skills, with the ability to make incredible in-air adjustments, contorting his body to come down with difficult grabs. Possesses extremely strong hands and consistently dunks on defenders in jump ball situations. Looked to take a positive step with his speed and route-running, showing the ability to earn separation. Had a good sophomore season, catching 46 passes for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns while coming down with five interceptions as a safety. Will need to continue developing his overall skill set and ability to separate as a route-runner.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Scouting Summary: “Eric McFarland was a big play waiting to happen during the Polynesian Bowl. The 2027 pass catcher accounted for multiple chunk plays during Friday’s game. He scored the game’s second touchdown, taking a reverse to the house from 35 yards out. Later, he got loose down the seam on a vertical route for a 31-yard gain. McFarland made a case as the quickest and fastest player at the Polynesian Bowl and showed excellent burst and balance as an open field runner. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder is a versatile offensive weapon and finished the game with 101 yards from scrimmage.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

The Skinny: From one gold helmet to wearing another on the college level seems to be the path that Jones is taking as he nears making a commitment. Jones, who is the No. 84 overall player and No. 15 wide receiver nationally in the class, is coming off another stellar season for the Raiders, which won their seventh straight title in 2025. Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer logged a prediction that Jones will eventually commit to the Fighting Irish, which if that happens, the wideout would join fellow teammate, four-star safety Zayden Gamble, who has verbally committed to Notre Dame. Expect another big Florida high school football season and a run to a 8th FHSAA state title for Jones and the Raiders.

The Skinny: One of the top vertical threats in the state piled up some monster numbers in his sophomore season for the Venice Indians’ football team. Mannings was not only one of the top wide receivers in the South Suncoast region of Florida, but in the state in general. The Indians’ top wide receiver hauled in 84 passes for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns. With just about every top university on his trail, Mannings heads into his junior season as one of Florida high school football’s best at wide receiver, regardless of class.