Top 5 Georgia high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head back south to check out some Georgia high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Jayce Johnson, Valdosta (GA) Lowdnes

The Skinny: The Texas A&M commitment heads into his third and final season as the starter for the Lowndes Vikings. With his college commitment seemingly firm going into the 2026 season, the quarterback can focus on trying to lead the team to states as they feature another talented roster of players. In Johnson’s two years as a starter at Lowndes, the passer has completed 209 passes for 2,985 yards and 27 touchdowns to only seven picks.

Kharim Hughley, Gainesville (GA)

The Skinny: The 2027 four-star Clemson commitment led Gainesville during the 2025 season to a huge victory over Milton and had the Red Elephants as viable contenders for the 5A state championship, falling to Thomas County Central. Hughley finished last season completing 166 of 271 passes for 2,456 yards and 33 touchdowns. The junior also was effective running the ball for Red Elephants’ offense, rushing for 379 yards and finding pay dirt eight times.

Chandler Dyson, Warner Robins (GA)

The Skinny: Dyson came onto the scene last season for the Demons and was a menace to opposing defenses every Friday night. Proving he was easily one of the best sophomores at the position, the signal caller is now a four-star prospect and has yet to make a decision. Dyson was a Region 1 AAAA first team selection after completing 147 of 238 passes for 2,138 yards and 16 touchdowns. Also added 536 yards on 60 carries and four scores.

Trace Hawkins, Calhoun (GA)

The Skinny: Another Class of 2028 four-star quarterback that jumped out on everyone’s radars a year ago was Hawkins of Calhoun. The 6-foot, 160-pound signal caller won’t be flying under the radar this time around as he’s someone all opposing defensive coordinators are looking to slow down offensively. Hawkins last season for the Yellow Jackets completed 159 of 333 passes for 2,442 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three picks.

Christian Cypher, Carrollton (GA)

The Skinny: There’s a lot of quarterbacks considered when it comes to the Top 5, but we go with the Class of 2029 phenom at the last spot. Cypher is coming off a sensational freshman year where he guided Carrollton’s offense to the Class 6A state championship game, before falling to Buford in what many viewed as a de facto national title contest. The freshman ended up completing 144 of 201 passes (71 percent) for 2,178 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three mere interceptions.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Peach State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school football excitement across the state.