Top 5 Illinois high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head to the Midwest for Illinois high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Israel Abrams, Lombard (IIl.) Montini Catholic

Scouting Summary: “Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platorm and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays. Turned in a very productive junior season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions, while leading his team to its second consecutive state title. Also a quality athlete who can pick up yards with his legs, running for 10 more touchdowns as a junior. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger as he moves to the next level. Can also work on polishing his overall mechanics and consistency. The combination of physical ability and production on Friday nights makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Jake Nawrot, Prospect Heights (Ill.) John Hersey

Scouting Summary: “Instinctual quarterback prospect with the passing skill and physical traits to make him one of the top passers in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. First year starter as a junior who exploded on the scene, turning in one of the best seasons of his top-ranked peers, completing 71.1% of his passes for 3,078 yards and a state best 41 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions. Has a high-end combination of arm strength and accuracy. Able to push the ball downfield without much strain and generates easy velocity in the camp setting. Has a tight, replicable release that allows for consistent ball placement. Plays with an innate feel on Friday nights. A fluid, natural mover in his lower body, making for coordinated footwork and mechanics. Slides in the pocket to avoid pressure. Steps up and takes hits while delivering strikes over the middle of the field Put more difficult throws on junior film than any other top quarterback prospect in the cycle. Capable of picking up yards when the play breaks down, rushing for 8 scores as a junior. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and spent much of his early high school career on the hardwood. Had a fantastic debut season, but will need to continue banking valuable in-game reps as he continues developing.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Jackie Ryder, Wilmette (Ill.) New Trier

Scouting Summary: “Has great size at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. He is physically strong and will be ready to compete at the college level from that standpoint. A very good baseball player, so a multi-sport athlete. Moves around in the pocket well and is athletic enough to make off-platform throws. He shows some ability to run and make plays with his feet. Can throw from awkward angles and while on the move. Strong and can generate velocity without getting his feet set. Plays both in the gun and under center so has experience at both. Has upside and tools to be developed.” – Rivals Midwest Football Recruiting Analyst, Allen Trieu

Jameson Purcell, Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South

The Skinny: The Indiana commitment was one of the most productive at the position and not only with his right arm, but also running with the rock on the ground. Last season for Maine South, Purcell completed 62 percent of his passes and threw for over 2,800 yards and 28 touchdowns along with adding 10 scores and more than 250 yards rushing. Whether Purcell needs to get it done through the pass game or asked to run it into the endzone, his effectiveness is right up there with the best of ’em behind center.

Matthew Lee, Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy

The Skinny: One of the top 2028 quarterbacks out of the Midwest is Matthew Lee out of Loyola Academy, despite the team going through a 4-5 campaign a year ago. Though it was a tough season for Lee and the Ramblers, the return of state champion head coach John Holecek is a welcomed sight for the program moving forward. Lee put up some strong numbers last season and with sure-handed 2028 three-star tight end Jordan McKinley returning to the fold, expect the quarterback to put up even better statistics this fall.

For Illinois high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Prairie State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Illinois high school football excitement across the state.