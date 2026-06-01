Top 5 Louisiana high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re towards the latter end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals continues taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Southeast for some Louisiana high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Elijah Haven, Baton Rogue (La.) Dunham School

Scouting Summary: “If you saw him in person you would not believe he’s going into his freshman year of high school. Going to grow into a giant in my opinion. Big, athletic kid who could genuinely grow out of the quarterback position. Live arm that has the world in front of him. Not sure what he will become, but he will definitely be a household name for years to come.” – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

Peyton Houston, Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian Academy

The Skinny: Another big time quarterback out of the Pelican State coming off a strong 2025 high school football season is Houston from Evangel Christian Academy. The LSU pledge has proven himself as one of the state’s top dual-threat passers with the four-star quarterback last year completing 231 of 350 passes for 3,836 yards and 42 touchdowns. On the ground, Houston was a problem for opposing defenses and rushing for 942 yards on 92 carries and scored 12 times.

Malachi Zeigler, Benton (La.)

The Skinny: The SMU four-star commitment had himself a strong 2025 campaign for the Tigers, despite the team itself finishing the season with a 2-8 record. Zeigler was superb through the air and ended up completing 172 of 300 passes (57 percent) for 2,698 yards and 23 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound passer was effective running the rock as well, carrying the ball 75 times for 489 yards and finding pay dirt seven times.

Knox Kiffin, Baton Rogue (La.) University Lab

The Skinny: The Class of 2028 signal caller as the 2025 season progressed at Oxford started to put up some big numbers as the Chargers reached the MHSAA playoffs. Kiffin, son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, finished last year completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns for Oxford. The three-star passer has since transferred to University Lab and is expected to build off of last season’s numbers. Kiffin already has a number of collegiate offers, including from Arkansas State, Missouri, SMU and Washington.

Bryce Restovich, Shreveport (La.) Loyola College Prep

The Skinny: Rounding out the state’s top returning quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season is Bryce Restovich for Loyola College Prep. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller, who also plays on the school’s baseball team, is coming off a massive junior campaign for the Flyers. Restovich finished the 2025 season completing 206 of 290 passes for 3,406 yards and an eye-popping 52 touchdowns. With numbers that rival players like the aforementioned Haven and Houston, it’s difficult to leave someone like the soon-to-be senior off the list.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pelican State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Louisiana high school football excitement across the state.