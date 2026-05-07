Top 5 Massachusetts high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head north to New England for Massachusetts high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Peter Bourque, Marion (MA) Tabor Academy

Bourque last season for Tabor Academy accounted for 2,929 all-purpose yards with 33 total touchdowns and as he led the Seawolves to a dominating, 42-21 win over Buckingham Browne & Nichols School for the John Papas Bowl title in the NEPSAC. Statistically, Bourque ended up throwing for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns and then on the ground totaled 688 and 15 scores. Though only a handful of other passers in the state of Massachusetts can match Bourque’s 2025 numbers, there’s zero denying the performances came against the state’s toughest competition week in and week out. Expect the Gatorade Player of the Year winner to have himself another strong campaign this fall.

Christopher Vargas, Danvers (MA) St. John’s Preparatory School

Scouting Summary: “Gifted arm talent who looks like one of the purest passers early on in the 2028 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 175 pounds with 9.5-inch hands prior to his sophomore season. Has a loose, live arm. Able to generate easy velocity while locating his passes into small windows with accuracy and touch. Musters RPM’s on his passes despite his lack of mass at this stage. Shows encouraging signs of passing nuance early. Helped his team to a state title appearance as a sophomore, completing 138 of 207 passes (66.7%) for 2,038 yards and 24 touchdowns against 3 interceptions. Primarily plays as a dropback passer at the high school level. A solid mover, but will benefit from more playmaking opportunities. A bit older for the cycle, and will turn 18 in April before his senior season.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Will Wood, Westwood (MA) Xaverian Brothers

The Skinny: The word has gotten out about Wood and the now four-star quarterback has easily established himself as one of the region’s top quarterbacks bar none. This past season in leading Xaverian Brothers to the MIAA’s Division I state championship finished passing for 2,828 yards, 42 touchdowns and to only one mere interception. Wood was also effective running the rock, adding 440 rushing yards and four scores. With the kind of numbers he put up in the 2025 Massachusetts high school football campaign, there’s little reason to not believe he won’t be doing that again for the Hawks.

Jareth Staine, Springfield (MA) Central

As a junior, the 2025 Gatorade POTY candidate makes the list after a sensational 2025 season for Springfield Central, which was a viable contender for Massachusetts’ Division I state championship. The 2027 quarterback had arguably his best game of the season, completing 17 of 25 passes for 330 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns in a loss to St. John’s Preparatory School. Staine, who has offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Stone Hill, UConn and UMass, finished the season completing 132 of 191 passes for 2,018 yards and 27 touchdowns. The junior led the Golden Eagles to a 9-2 record and will have the team in contention once again for Massachusetts high school football.

Jack Spear, South Hamilton (MA) Pingree School

The Skinny: Playing within the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) always gives high school football players an edge in Massachusetts high school football, up against some of the top teams. Spear has the luxury of that and the 6-foot, 190-pound signal caller through eight games in 2025 was superb for the Highlanders. Last season, Spear ended up completing 107 of 173 passes for 1,510 yards and 21 touchdowns. With Spear just recently receiving an offer from the University of New Haven, there could be more coming for the senior.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.