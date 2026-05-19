Top 5 Michigan high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head to the Midwest for Michigan high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Donald Tabron II, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical

The Skinny: Tabron II has developed into one of the country’s top Class of 2028 passers and when looking back at his numbers from the 2025 Michigan high school football season, it’s easy to see why he’s raved over by many colleges. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound signal caller through 14 games for Cass Technical threw for 2,819 yards and tossed 35 touchdowns. Tabron guided the Technicians to a 13-1 record and as the state runner up for the MHSAA‘s Division 1 state championship and should be in the running for the title once again in 2026. There’s very few in the ’28 class that are as talented as the rising junior passer.

Duke Banta, Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.)

The Skinny: At the helm of the state’s Division 1 state championship team, Banta was everything you could want in a quarterback behind center. The Class of 2027 three-star quarterback was extremely efficient in running the Shamrocks’ offense to a tee, completing nearly 75 percent of his passes (132 of 178) for 2,379 yards, 30 touchdowns and only two mere picks. Expectations for Banta and Detroit Catholic Central are to repeat again in 2026 and if the passer plays the way he did last fall, that shouldn’t be hard to see come to fruition.

Jabin Gonzales, West Bloomfield (Mich.) Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep

The Skinny: We go from the quarterback of the Division 1 state champions to that of the Division 2 champs in Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep. Gonzales was superb in running the Eaglets’ offense throughout the 2025 campaign, finishing completing 123 of 166 passes for 2,385 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback got it done on the ground as well, rushing for 455 yards on 73 attempts and scoring seven times. Expect Gonzales to challenge his numbers and come close to totaling 3,000 all-purpose yards this Michigan high school football season.

Grayson Thurston, Shelby (Mich.) De La Salle Collegiate

The Skinny: Another Class of 2028 quarterback that made waves last Michigan high school football season and heads into the 2026 campaign with a lot of potential is Thurston out of De La Salle Collegiate. Last season for the Pilots, Thurston put up some big numbers through the air, completing 160 of 253 passes for 1,951 yards along with 20 total touchdowns. Bowling Green and Toledo are hot on Thurston’s tail, but with another potentially impressive on the way, the quarterback could see more attention come his way.

Drew Sheridan, Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child

The Skinny: There’s a ton of buzz in the Michigan high school football world surrounding Sheridan in what is a very loaded 2028 class of quarterbacks out of the Wolverine State and his play from last season certainly validates the hype. The 6-foot-1, 172-pound passer was easily one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the Midwest, completing 176 of 216 passes (82 percent) for 2,842 yards, 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions. With a number of offers already on the table, expect more to flow in for Sheridan.

For Michigan high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Wolverine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Michigan high school football excitement across the state.