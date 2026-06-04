Top 5 Nebraska high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re towards the latter end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals is taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Midwest for some Nebraska high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Trae Taylor, Omaha (Neb.) Millard South

Scouting Summary: “Well-rounded, polished signal caller with one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Measured at a shade under 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 9.25-inch hands prior to his senior season. Brings a combination of high-end arm talent and refinement to the table. Has a whippy release that uncoils quickly to generate fast arm action. Added arm strength in the off-season prior to his senior year. Can drive the football to all areas of the field with palpable zip. Rips throws out to the far hash and up the seam. Throws a tight spiral that cuts through the wind. Has proven to be accurate in multiple settings. Hyper-trained and plays with a good level of consistency as a passer. Passed for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a junior. Tabbed as Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in the off-season prior to his senior season. Shows the ability to extend plays, but at his most comfortable when working from within structure. Improved rushing ability and overall athleticism from sophomore to junior year. Default arm slot is in the ¾ to side arm range. Level of improvement late in his high school career should be taken as a positive. Looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the cycle entering his senior season with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Braylen Warren, Omaha (Neb.) Westside

The Skinny: When it came down to putting up strong statistics out of the state of Nebraska last season, it was Warren lighting the airwaves of opposing secondaries in 2025. The Missouri commitment was stellar for Westside last season, finishing the campaign completing 125 of 202 passes for 1,847 yards, 27 touchdowns and only six picks. Warren also was solid via the ground game, rushing for 288 yards and scoring three times.

Brockston Teply, Lincoln (Neb.) Waverly

The Skinny: One of the leaders among the 2027 class of quarterbacks from the Cornhusker State was the South Dakota commitment. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal caller was superb as he helped lead the team to a perfect season at 13-0 and to a state championship. Teply last year ended up completing 152 of 237 passes for 2,362 yards and 27 touchdowns. With his senior season left before leaving for college, expect Teply to have his most productive year.

Ty Bouaphakeo, Bennington (Neb.)

The Skinny: Checking in our list after nearly leading Bennington to a state championship last season is Bouaphakeo. When it came to putting up yardage and touchdowns via the air or the ground, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback was as efficient as they came from Nebraska. Bouaphakeo last season completed 151 of 242 passes for 2,439 yards and 30 touchdowns. On the ground, the dual-threat signal caller rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and got into the endzone 12 times.

Chase Grow, Gretna East (Neb.)

The Skinny: We finish our list with a name that many might not be as familiar with out of Nebraska in Grow from Gretna East. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound signal caller has started to see college offers come in, with overtures already from Doane, University of Nebraska Kearney and Wayne State. Grow ended his 2025 season for the Griffins throwing for 1,372 yards on 86 completions and 16 touchdowns. The quarterback also could get it done carrying the rock, rushing for 750 yards on 80 carries and 12 scores.