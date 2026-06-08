Top 5 New Jersey high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re towards the latter end of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals is taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Northeast for some New Jersey high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Lukas Prock, Princeton (NJ) Hun School

The Skinny: Prock ended the 2025 season as the Rivals’ New Jersey high school football Player of the Year and with the numbers the 2028 prospect put up, it was hard to argue otherwise. The quarterback went up against some of the best competition in the nation, facing the likes of Archbishop Spalding (Md.), The St. James Academy (Md.), St. Frances Academy (Md.), The First Academy and IMG Academy. Prock, a four-star passer, finished last year completing 226 of 309 passes for 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Trey Tagliaferri, Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic

The Skinny: The Class of 2028 four-star quarterback enters the list as the second passer and has seen his stock immensely rise over the last few months. Tagliaferri has seen a flurry of interest come his way from some of the top universities around the country and the 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller will have his pick of the litter when it comes to where he wants to play after his high school days. Last season for Bergen Catholic, Tagliaferri ended up throwing for 2,215 yards on 131 completions, 29 touchdowns and just three picks.

Carson Schoen, Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep

The Skinny: Son of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who has managed the NFL franchise since 2022, the younger Schoen leads one of New Jersey high school football’s best teams offensively. The 2028 three-star quarterback had himself a solid 2025 season for the Ironmen, through 12 games played completed 95 of 161 passes for 1,551 yards and 15 touchdowns. Schoen currently has collegiate offers from schools like Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, Rhode Island, Syracuse, UConn and UMass.

Kahden Davis, Toms River (NJ) Donovan Catholic

The Skinny: The 6-foot, 210-pound quarterback is already committed to Columbia, but has started to receive more interest from schools as he approaches his senior season. Davis heads into the fall looking to play a full season as the signal caller last year threw for 970 yards and eight touchdowns. The Class of 2027 three-star passer figures as one of the state’s best quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season and could be in store for a prime senior campaign for Donovan Catholic.

Jalen Parker, Gloucester City (NJ) Gloucester Catholic

The Skinny: The soon-to-be senior quarterback finished the 2025 New Jersey school football season with 40 touchdown passes, adding two more in Winslow Township’s 34-21 victory over Ramapo in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 4 state championship game. Parker ended last season completing 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards and 38 touchdowns. The signal caller has also shown off the wheels when he’s needed to, rushing for 137 yards and scoring three times and is a huge addition for Gloucester Catholic this off-season.