Top 5 Ohio high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re fully into the summer months of the high school football off-season, but the summer months are a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals is taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Midwest for some Ohio high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Eli Stumpf, Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut

Scouting Summary: “Long, wiry passer who had great production as a sophomore and junior. Was efficient, completed a high percentage of his passes with a strong touchdown to interception ratio. Has to get stronger and add velocity, but can get the ball down field with some pace. Solid all around athlete who plays basketball and can move in the pocket although he does not present as a major running threat. Layers the ball well and throws with touch. Can throw receivers open and gives them opportunities to make plays on the ball. Does not hold the ball long and seems to process and get the ball out quickly. Has room for development still but has a good set of base tools and intangibles.” – Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Allen Trieu

RJ Day, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales

The Skinny: The Northwestern commitment heads into his senior season with St. Francis DeSales looking to have his best season yet on the Ohio high school football circuit. Last season at St. Francis DeSales, Day accumulated 3,009 total yards and 29 touchdowns. Son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, unofficially set a school record last season and threw for 482 yards in a 33-29 OHSAA Region 7 playoff win over Ashland. The 6-foot, 203-pound quarterback heads into the campaign as one of the best out of the Midwest.

Kaden Estep, Elder (Ohio)

The Skinny: The Class of 2027 three-star quarterback enters the list as the third passer and has already committed to the University of Miami (Ohio). Estep will head into his senior season looking to take the Panthers back on a deep playoff run in hopes of winning a OHSAA state championship. Last season at Elder, Estep ended up throwing for 2,430 yards and totaling 25 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback could make plays on the ground as well, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last fall.

Brysen Hall, Wadsworth (Ohio)

The Skinny: There wasn’t too many Ohio high school football sophomore quarterbacks that played behind center as efficiently as Hall did last season for Wadsworth. The 6-foot, 190-pound signal caller was terrific for the Grizzlies, leading them to a 11-1 record, as the passer completed 139-of-215 passes for 2,490 yards, 29 touchdowns and only four mere picks. Hall has received collegiate offers thus far from Kent State, Miami (OH), Pittsburgh, Toledo and UConn.

Kayden Edwards, Ironton (Ohio)

The Skinny: The 5-foot-11, 185-pound quarterback is already committed to Boston College as an athlete as he showed last season he can make plays offensively in a variety of ways for Ironton. Last season, Edwards finished the 2025 Ohio high school football season rushing for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns. Edwards also displayed his abilities catching , the rock, hauling in 19 passes for 238 yards and two scores. As a passer, Edwards completed 74 of 113 passes for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns.