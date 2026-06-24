Top 5 Pennsylvania high school football wide receivers to watch for in 2026

The high school football summer months around the country has arrived, but this is still a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. Another one of the most important positions on the field, wide receivers, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always closely monitored by those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning wide receivers and we head out back to the Northeast for some Pennsylvania high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 pass catchers out of the Keystone State and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Scouting Summary: “Dominant wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of ball skills and route-running ability as an underclassman prospect. Added size and is listed around 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. Sets the pace in what looks to be a very strong wide receiver cycle nationally in 2028. Has a large catch radius, coming down with ridiculous catches on a regular basis. High-points and tracks the football at a high level. A polished route-runner with the ability to separate with his change of direction. Exploded as a sophomore, hauling in 15 touchdown passes, including a four touchdown outing against national power St. Frances Academy. Comes from an NFL lineage, with his father Marvin Harrison Sr. being a NFL Hall-of-Famer and his older brother Marvin Harrison Jr. being a top five pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

The Skinny: Undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the country was previously committed to Penn State, but now is wide open when it comes to where he will land for college. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Nebraska are among the leaders for Taylor’s services on the next level. Taylor this past season hauled in 33 catches for 571 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. The 2027 four-star wide receiver is ranked No. 4 in the state, No. 15 at his position and No. 87 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Skinny: Less than two weeks ago, Gregory made his college commitment to UCLA and is coming off a 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season where he made plays on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver totaled 1,100 yards through the air and scored 10 touchdowns, but offense wasn’t the only side of the ball where he made a impact. On defense, Gregory batted away 12 passes and also picked off a pass. There’s little doubt that Gregory will pull two-way duties once again this Pennsylvania high school football campaign.

The Skinny: The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver recently committed to LSU and heads into the 2026 Pennsylvania high school football season as one of the best at his position out of the Northeast. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, Cooper is No. 366 overall prospect and No. 52 WR in the 2027 cycle. Cooper enters his senior year with high expectations as Malvern Prep looks to be towards the top of the best teams in the state.

Owen Johnson, Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College

The Skinny: Playing for the top Pennsylvania high school football teams from the 2025 season, Johnson enters the new campaign as easily a elite wide receiver out of the Keystone State. The Class of 2028 3-star prospect is ranked No. 11 in the state of Pennsylvania, No. 50 at his position and No. 336 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Last season for the Explorers, Johnson caught 73 passes for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. Coming off winning a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 6A title, expect a huge junior year for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound fleet footed pass catcher.