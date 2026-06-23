Top 5 South Carolina high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re fully into the summer months of the high school football off-season, but the summer months are a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals is taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Southeast for some South Carolina high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Jace Grass, Clemson (S.C.) D.W. Daniel

The Skinny: The Class of 2028 quarterback is heading into his junior campaign after a strong sophomore one, playing for D.W. Daniel High School (SC) last year and throwing for 2,779 yards and 31 touchdowns to only two mere interceptions. Grass also rushed for 136 yards and four scores on the ground for D.W. Daniel. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback was a stand out in Region 2-4A as one of the top offensive playmakers. With Grass behind center, the Lions went 10-2 and made it to the Elite 8 of the SCHSL state playoffs in D.W. Daniel’s first year apart of the 4A level in decades.

Xavier Means, Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern

The Skinny: The Northwestern Trojans’ junior dual-threat quarterback Xavier Means meant that much more to the offense as the team’s signal caller making plays through the air and on the ground this past 2025 campaign. The junior signal caller ended the campaign completing 258 of 341 passes for 2,873 yards and 25 touchdowns. Means surpassed the scoring production on the ground in touchdowns with 27 and ended up rushing for 1,239 yards on 208 touches. Now heading into his senior year, Means will look to lead the Trojans to another state title.

Ryan Brochu, York Comprehensive (S.C.)

The Skinny: Though the Class of 2028 quarterback saw limited time behind center for York Comprehensive last season, Brochu is penciled in to be on the field aplenty for the program this fall. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller finished the 2025 South Carolina high school football season completing 21 passes for 339 yards. With collegiate offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky and Maryland, expect Brochu’s name to buzz all throughout his junior campaign.

Aiden Manavian, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy

The Skinny: The 5-foot-11, 200-pound signal caller has already won three SCHSL state championships and will have a chance to win one more before it’s all said and done for Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Last season for the Sharks, Manavian completed 244-of-352 passes for 4,028 yards and 41 touchdowns. The Class of 2027 quarterback currently has offers from Georgia Southern and Miami (OH), respectively.

Matt Kucia, Fort Mill (S.C.) Indian Land

The Skinny: No sophomore threw for more yards through the air than the Indian Land rising junior from last year. Kucia was the state’s top 2028 passer when it came to yardage, throwing for 3,000 yards on 210-of-308 passing, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal caller has overtures from Boston College and Syracuse thus far. With a big junior campaign, more offers could be on the way.