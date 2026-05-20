Top 5 Tennessee high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the Southeast for Tennessee high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Keegan Croucher, Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School

Scouting Summary: “Big-framed quarterback who is among the top pure arm talents in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-4, 205 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his senior season. Has a smooth, easy throwing motion and effortlessly drives the football to multiple levels. Touts a quick release and generates palpable velocity. Shows the ability to make high-level throws from in and out of structure on film. Drives the football into tight windows and can take the top off with his downfield arm strength. A quality athlete who tests well at his size. Athleticism and size make him tough to bring down in the pocket. Shows improvisational ability and is capable of making ‘wow’ throws on the move. Originally from upstate New York and transferred to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for his sophomore and junior seasons before transferring to national power Baylor School in Chattanooga as a senior. Completed 69.1% of his passes for 1692 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions as a junior. Production was on the lower end of top 2027 quarterback prospects, but was not in an offense with a productive passing game in those seasons. Has a multi-sport background from his original home high school as a basketball and baseball player. Needs to add consistency and production to his resume as a senior, but has one of the higher upsides among the 2027 quarterback group with continued improvement given his high-end tools.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Andre Adams, Nashville (Tenn.) Antioch

The Skinny: The Colorado Buffaloes commitment lit up the airwaves in 2025, putting up numbers that rivaled just about any quarterback not only in Tennessee, but in the Southeast. Adams was superb for the Bears last fall, completing 174 of 245 passes (71 percent) for 3,418 yards, 35 touchdowns and only one mere interception. With Adams putting up the kind of numbers he did last season for Antioch, expectations are he could surpass that and then some this 2026 campaign.

Graham Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview

The Skinny: The Westview Chargers’ offense features 2028 four-star sophomore quarterback Graham Simpson, who’s older brother is University of Alabama starting signal caller Ty Simpson, which the younger of the two passers went ahead to set a couple records on the dais. Simpson last season threw for a TSSAA record 566 yards and tied a state record with seven touchdown passes as Westview breezed past Gatlinburg-Pittman, 62-21, in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class 3A, Division I state championship game. Expect a huge season out of the rising junior signal caller.

Gavin Hampton, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

The Skinny: We continue with signal callers from the 2028 class as Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale’s Gavin Hampton was easily one of the state’s top passers. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback through 12 games completed 179 of 293 passes for 2,677 yards and 28 touchdowns. Hampton, a four-star passer, has no shortage of college suitors on his trail, with schools like Nebraska, Louisville, Mississippi State, Maryland and North Carolina all heavily interested.

Brayden Santibanez, Collierville (Tenn.)

The Skinny: Last but certainly not least on our list of Top 5 signal callers from the Volunteer State is the Iowa commitment, Brayden Santibanez. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback was extremely efficient for the Dragons last season as Santibanez finished completing 91 of 138 passes for 1,140 yards, 13 touchdowns and just five picks. Santibanez was effective on the ground as well, rushing for 321 yards and scoring five times as he shared snaps.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Arizona high school football excitement across the state.