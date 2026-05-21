Top 5 Texas high school football quarterbacks to watch for in 2026

We’re smack dab in the middle of spring high school football in the states that participate around the country, but this is a critical time for many programs when it comes to preparation for the upcoming 2026 campaign. The most important position on the field, quarterback, is often the most heavily scrutinized and always under the microscope of those who cover high school football. Rivals begins taking a look state-by-state at each state’s top 5 returning signal callers and we head out back to the South Midwest for Texas high school football as we work our way around the country. Take a look at our top 5 and let us know what you think and who we may have missed.

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Kavian Bryant, Palestine (TX) Westwood

The Skinny: The Texas Tech commitment was easily one of the Lone Star State’s top quarterbacks last high school football season and heads into his senior campaign with the same expectations once again. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller last season was superb through the air and on the ground, completing 201 of 277 passes for 3,407 yards, 37 touchdowns and just one interception. Bryant via the run game rushed for 740 yards on 95 carries and seven scores.

Colton Nussmeier, Denton (TX) Ryan

The Skinny: Last season at Marcus, Nussmeier played in eight games for the Marauders and completed 100 of 167 passes for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one mere interception. Nussmeier can also run the rock and rushed for 278 yards on 45 carries and scored three times. Nussmeier is ranked the No. 16 quarterback in the country and No. 30 among Texas prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Heading into this upcoming Texas high school football season, Nussmeier should double his numbers from 2025 when it comes to yardage and touchdowns.

Luke Babin, Woodville (TX)

The Skinny: Not many signal callers out of Texas high school football slung the rock around in 2025 like Babin did for Woodville. The Baylor commitment was extremely efficient throwing the ball for the Eagles last fall, with Babin completing 179 of 284 passes for 3,063 yards, 40 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Don’t think that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer can’t get away from defenders with his legs as well as Babin rushed for 562 yards on 76 attempts and scored seven times. Babin is another quarterback that could certainly see his numbers rise in the fall.

Weston Nielsen, Bastrop (TX)

The Skinny: Another quarterback out of the Class of 2027 that stood out from last season and will head into the fall with heavy expectations is Arizona State commit Weston Nielsen for Bastrop. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, the quarterback played out of a balanced Bears’ offense and put up superb numbers within the UIL, completing 181 of 275 passes for 3,053 yards, 44 touchdowns and only six picks. Nielsen added 373 yards and five scores on the ground, making him a dual-threat behind center for Bastrop.

Carter Zingelmann, Coppell (TX)

The Skinny: The lone rising junior prospect on this list is Zingelmann out of Coppell and after the season he had a season ago, the stock is rising for the 6-foot-4, 218-pound signal caller. Zingelmann in 2025 made plays via the air and ground attack, totaling 2,619 yards and 30 total touchdowns for the Cowboys. With a couple of Texas college football’s top programs on Zingelmann’s trail like SMU and Texas Christian University, the ceiling remains very high on the 2028 Texas high school football quarterback.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Lone Star State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Texas high school football excitement across the state.