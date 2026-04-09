Top 50 assistant coaches in Texas high school football honored by The Taylor Collective
The Texas 50, a new statewide award for the best assistant coaches in Texas high school football, has announced its first class. The list is courtesy of the Taylor Collective, a group that helps coaches, programs, and communities grow.
The Texas 50 honors assistant coaches who are vital to the success of high school football teams across Texas. They are picked from groups 1A–6A. These coaches are excellent at helping student-athletes improve, building team spirit, and giving back to their communities.
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In April, the Texas 50 will take part in a four-part Master Class Series. The last event will be on June 17 in Waco, Texas. The event’s goal is to honor outstanding coaches and help them grow across the state. Meanwhile, this list will become an annual tradition that will continue to honor and connect the best assistant football coaches in Texas.
Top 50 assistant coaches in Texas high school football
Some Texas high school football luminaries helped select these deserving assistant coaches. The committee includes Carthage head coach Scott Surratt, Lovejoy head coach Todd Dodge, Texas High School Coaches Association executive director D.W. Rutledge, and former University Interscholastic League executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.
- Mike Aguilar (Harlingen)
- Jonathan Blackman (El Campo)
- Scott Belcher (Windthorst)
- Jermaine Carpenter (Waco La Vega)
- Mark Chester (Gregory-Portland)
- Eric De Los Santos (Dripping Springs)
- Blake Dunham (Austin Westlake)
- Adley Eshragapour (Southlake Carroll)
- Brett Esparza (PSJA North)
- Clint Endsley (Carthage)
- Timothy Flanders (Lake Travis)
- Juan Garcia (Jim Ned)
- Gilbert Gardner (Angleton)
- Ryan Hamilton (Melissa)
- James Harper (Summer Creek)
- Colby Hartfield (Denton Guyer)
- Chase Hargis (Allen)
- James Hawkins (Texas High)
- Jason Hicks (Newton)
- Jacob Jeffries (Manvel)
- Clay Kasprzyk (Poth)
- Kolt Kittley (Stephenville)
- Robert Lewis, Jr. (Clear Brook)
- Brody Lipsey (Gilmer)
- Matt Loucks (Georgetown)
- Ryan Luedecke (Lake Travis)
- Frank Maldonado (Midland Lee)
- Brad McCone (Aledo)
- Matt McDaniel (Port Neches-Groves)
- Brandon Murdock (Lovejoy)
- Jordan Mullinnix (Brock)
- Elliot Parkman (Lovejoy)
- Al Pena (Dripping Springs)
- Brian Poynor (Seminole)
- Darren Preston (Carthage)
- Josh Rankin (Longview)
- Shad Reed (Gordon)
- Ryan Redding (San Antonio Johnson)
- Tim Ripperger (Katy)
- Neil Schuster (Los Fresnos)
- Stephen Silva (Sinton)
- Thomas Sitton (Henderson)
- Tate Smith (Odessa Permian)
- Matt Spann (Melissa)
- Marcus Thompson (Waco Midway)
- Matthew Valmore (Barbers Hill)
- Blake Waggoner (Hamshire-Fannett)
- Brian Ware, Sr. (Cypress Ranch)
- Craig Wersterfer (Smithson Valley)
- J.D. Williams (Nederland)
- A.J. Wilson (Texas High)