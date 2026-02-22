Top Connecticut high school football coach taking leave of absence

One of Connecticut high school football’s top head coaches will be taking some time away from the program.

According to a report by GameTimeCT, Brookfield (Conn.) head football coach Bryan Muller is taking a leave of absence to tend to family related matters. Muller has been the program’s head coach since 2019, leading the Bobcats to 34 wins and multiple state championship appearances in the CIAC’s Class M.

“I am not stepping down, I am taking a leave of absence from being the head coach. I am still going to be on staff and I will still be involved, helping out. With the things that have happened in my life over the last year, I just need to reset,” Muller said via the report. “With my expectations of how Brookfield football is run, I can’t balance that attention. I need to be able to focus my attention back at home with my kids and my wife, and being the head coach right now doesn’t allow me to do that.”

Brookfield athletic director Steve Baldwin said in the report that the school would be looking for a new head coach for the 2026 season and reassess everything regarding Muller in a year.

“He is going to take a leave of absence as head coach for now,” Baldwin said via the report. “Obviously, last year was a long year for him with everything that is going on. He needs to take care of his family and we understand that. We are going to assess it and see where he is a year from now, but this is a huge loss for us.”

Brookfield this past 2025 season finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 31 in the state, according to the final Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

