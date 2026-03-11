Top Georgia high school football prospect transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.)

One of the top young arms in Georgia high school football is leaving the state.

On Wednesday, Ware County (Ga.) passer Chase Cone announced he’ll be transferring to IMG Academy to play for the national powerhouse Ascenders. Cone has already picked up an offer from Memphis after his freshman season for the Gators, and looks to be one of the best quarterback recruits early on in the 2029 cycle.

“After talking and praying about it with my family, I’ve decided I will be transferring to IMG Academy to play QB for the IMG National Team,” he wrote on X Wednesday.

This developing story will be updated.