Top high school basketball teams set to face off at The Throne national tournament next month

New Jersey will again be home to some of the nation’s top high school basketball teams — and prospects — next month.

According to Samad Hines, The Throne High School National Championship will take place March 19-21st in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 2026 marks the fourth year of The Throne tournament, which was launched in 2023 by the National Basketball Players Association and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment (GLSE).

The event is set to feature eight of the top high school boys and girls basketball programs in the country, including:

Boys

Calvary Christian (Fla.)

Sunnyslope (Ariz.)

Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Wheeler (Ga.)

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Columbus (Fla.)

Frisco Heritage (Texas)

Girls

Etiwanda (Calif.)

Princess Anne (Va.)

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

St. John Vianney (N.J.)

Tualatin (Ore.)

St. John’s College (D.C.)

Friends Central (Pa.)

St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Games will be broadcast on NBA TV, NBA YouTube, and the NBA App.

This developing story will be updated.