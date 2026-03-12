Top Massachusetts high school football receiver heading to Avon Old Farms (CT)

One of the top Massachusetts high school football wide receivers from the 2025 season will be reclassifying and playing on the gridiron in New England this upcoming fall campaign.

According to an announcement made on social media on Wednesday, former Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) wide receiver Christian McIntyre will be heading to NEPSAC powerhouse Avon Old Farms (CT) for the 2026 season as a Class of 2027 prospect.

I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic journey with a prep year at Avon Old Farms School. I’m grateful for the opportunity to develop further both in the classroom and on the field!!

McIntyre had a huge season on the gridiron for MIAA Division I Super Bowl champion Xaverian Brothers, with the pass catcher hauled in 65 passes for 1,562 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns for the Hawks.

The two-way also flipped over to the defensive side of the ball, with McIntyre becoming a ball hawk as he intercepted four passes. Schools like Holy Cross and UMass both have offered McIntyre.

The Beavers have concluded their season play out of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Counci (NEPSAC) when they defeated The Williston Northampton School last week in the Drew Gamere Bowl, 35-21.

Avon Old Farms finished as the No. 1 team according to the final 2025 Connecticut High School Football Massey Rankings.

