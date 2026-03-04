Top Pennsylvania 2027 quarterback enrolls into Coatesville (Pa.)

One of the top 2027 Pennsylvania high school quarterbacks from the 2025 season has announced that he’s leaving for a new home.

Per an announcement by Class of 2027 signal caller Mikal Shank Jr., the quarterback has left Harrisburg (Pa.) and is now at Coatesville (Pa.) for his senior season. Shank Jr. last season started 14 games for the Cougars and is arguably one of the state’s top returning players behind center heading into the 2026 campaign.

Per a PennLive report, Shank’s mother said the enrollment to Coatesville was due to “employment relocation.”

With Shank now leaving Harrisburg, the Cougars lose another piece of the starting offense from 2025 as the team is set to graduate running back Messiah Mickens (Virginia Tech enrollee), wide receiver Elias Coke (Rutgers enrollee) and interior offensive lineman Kevin Brown (West Virginia enrollee).

Shank last season through 14 games completed 191 of 280 passes for 2,505 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Cougars made a deep playoff run in the PIAA playoffs, finishing the season at 13-1 and ranked No. 10 according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Coatesville went 10-3 last season and finished as the state’s No. 30 ranked team, according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Red Raiders bring back 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller to the trenches.

More about Coatesville High School

Coatesville Area High School (CASH) serves as the central high school for the Coatesville Area School District in Pennsylvania. Established in the late 1800s and relocated to its current campus in 1968, it features extensive facilities, including a football stadium and a vocational center. Known for its “Red Raiders” athletics teams, CASH provides students with a robust sports program and extracurricular activities that build school spirit and community engagement.

