Top-ranked Barbers Hill (TX) softball wins state title with walk-off grand slam

The Mont Belvieu (TX) Barbers Hill High School softball team entered Friday evening as the No. 1 team in the country, playing for the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 5A, Division I state championship against Aledo (TX).

As they have done all season long, the Eagles slammed the door shut on the Bearcats emphatically in dominating fashion.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Barbers Hill’s Madi Ray ended the Eagles’ season with the proverbial bang as she blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning to down Aledo, 11-0, for the 5A-Division I state crown. The Eagles finish the season with a record of 41-4 and the victory all but likely secures Barbers Hill’s place as the No. 1 team in the nation to close out the 2025-2026 season for high school softball.

FINAL | Barbers Hill 11, Aledo 0 (5)



It's a walk-off grand slam to win the Class 5A Division I state championship for Barbers Hill's Madi Ray. A run rule in a perfect game from pitcher Macie Bryant. Hard to get more dominant than that. pic.twitter.com/KtxbUFjh1O — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) May 29, 2026

The last time Barbers Hill (41-4) won a UIL state title was in 2021 and were finally able to hoist the trophy via another shutout win. When it comes to the dominating fashion the Eagles have won by, the team has been blanking opponents left and right. Friday was no different then the previous 25 games the team has played.

In their last 26 games, Barbers Hill has out-scored the opposition an astounding 280-12. With the Eagles only having yielded 12 runs in the last 26 games is as impressive as it gets as they capped a impressive run through the UIL Class 5A, Division I playoffs.

The Eagles’ roster features a number of players that will be moving onto the collegiate level, including junior catcher Isabelle Lawrence, who is already committed to the University of North Carolina.

More about Barbers Hill High School

“Barbers Hill High School is located in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. With a tradition of excellence, the school provides a range of sports opportunities, including football and basketball, among others. The Eagles compete at a high level within Texas high school sports, fostering both athletic development and community spirit.”