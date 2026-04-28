Top Texas high school football recruits in the Class of 2027

Texas is again leading the way as the top talent-producing state for elite high school football prospects in the Class of 2027.

The Lone Star State was all over the latest rankings updates, with 52 players from inside the borders earning blue-chip status as four- and five-star recruits. That was more than any other state in the country, including Florida, California and Georgia. Maybe even more impressive, 18 of the nation’s top 100 players hail from the state — or roughly 1 in every 5.

Last year, 54 players from Texas were earned blue-chip status, but there’s plenty of time for more prospects to emerge — potentially setting up an even more loaded class this cycle. Below are the top 2027 recruits, via the Rivals Industry Ranking:

1. DL Jalen Brewster – Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

School: Cedar Hill

Scouting Summary: “Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”

2. CB John Meredith

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL.

School: North Crowley

Scouting Summary: “Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”

3. OT Kennedy Brown – Texas A&M commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL.

School: Kingwood

Scouting Summary: “Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front. Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack. Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality. Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”

4. IOL Ismael Camara

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL.

School: Gilmer

The Skinny: A native of France, Camara is one of the freakiest athletes in the class. He stands in at a whopping 6’6 and 335 pounds with 20 mile-per-hour speed and great leaping ability. In his first varsity season last fall, Camara posted 178 pancake blocks in 11 games. And teams across the country have taken notice. Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon are just some of the major offers he has, with the Aggies, Longhorns, Bayou Bengals and SMU all set to receive official visits this summer.

5. WR Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38 NATL.

School: Summer Creek

Scout’s Take: “Benny Easter brings a strong combination of size, movement skills and production from his junior season. He is a big, filled-out receiver at around 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He moves really well for his size and is a high-volume target for his high school. Brown shows the ability to win at the catch point. I think when you look at him in this receiver group, Easter is one of the stronger receivers in contested-catch situations with his play-strength and strong hands. He’s dynamic after the catch, too. This is someone who had really strong raw production as a junior. When you look at the full breadth of what he brings, we feel good about him being one of the top receiver prospects to this point in the cycle.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

6. LB Cooper Witten – Oklahoma commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39 NATL.

School: Liberty Christian

Scouting Summary: “Versatile linebacker that possesses range, sideline to sideline top-end speed and tremendous instincts. 6-foot-1, 210 pounds that has verified athletic ability. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track and field season. Primarily played safety as a sophomore but has since walked down into a more traditional linebacker role. Doubles as a wide receiver as well for his high school showing off his athletic ability and ball skills. Needs to continue developing his ability to strike and physicality in the box, but has top-tier athleticism to make plays in space and cover. Older prospect for the recruiting cycle.”

7. SAF JayQuan Snell – Texas A&M commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL.

School: Waxahachie

Scouting Summary: “In what is shaping up to be a strong safety class, Snell is the most physical and biggest hitter in the group. Has a long, lean frame with room to add good weight and has incredible striking ability for a player of his stature. Decisive getting down hill, running the ally and is very quick to trigger. Can run through lanes, find the football and does not miss. Excellent open field tackler and is able to break down in space. Might not have the frame to ever be as big, but has a similar play style of Seattle Seahawk hybrid Nick Emmanwori. Looks like a player you can line up all over the field to take advantage of his physical style, range and high end athleticism. Has some strong metrics with a 23’ long jump and 45’3” triple jump. Love the motor and high end compete level as well and if he stays healthy, it’s difficult to imagine Snell not playing on Sundays.”

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45 NATL.

School: Randle

The Skinny: Williams-Callis was a one-man wrecking crew as a junior, finishing the Texas high school football season with 3,502 yards on 324 carries while finding the end zone a whopping 59 times. He earned Rivals All-American honors after the season and is considering schools from coast to coast at the next level. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon are among the programs high on the list for him right now. He is fresh off spring visits with a handful of schools and already has an official visit locked in with LSU.

9. QB Kavian Bryant – Texas Tech commit

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 56 NATL.

School: Westwood

Scout’s Take: “Bryant is one of the most physically and athletically gifted prospects in the country and we were able to see it during his workout at Rivals Houston. His comfort and natural arm action as a passer while on the move allows him to drive the ball with velocity, even if he is unable to get his feet underneath him. The ball flies off of his hand and throws the deep ball with little to no effort, even when pushing it 50-plus yards downfield. He showed that he has one of the strongest arms in the cycle.

… And even with a couple misfires during the individual period, Bryant still showed improvement in his ability to layer the football and deliver the ball with touch since the end of his junior season. He proved on Sunday that he’s not only one of the top athletes in the country, but one of the top passers as well.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

10. WR Julian Caldwell

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 78 NATL.

School: Argyle

The Skinny: Caldwell is highly sought-after by a number of schools inside the Lone Star State — and out. Texas Tech has been considered the leader in his recruitment for some time, but the Red Raiders have company. SMU, Tech, Oregon and Texas are all set to host him for official visits between May and June, but this race is scheduled to come to an end when he announces his decision on May 9.

Other top prospects in Texas for the Class of 2027

11. DL George Toia

12. DL Xavier Muhammad

13. RB Keldrid Ben – Oklahoma commit

14. Jerry Outhouse – Georgia commit

15. LB Jhadyn Nelson – Texas Tech commit

16. DL Zane Rowe – Oregon commit

17. IOL Peyton Miller – Florida commit

18. EDGE Cameron Hall – Texas commit

19. RB SaRod Baker – Texas Tech commit

20. CB Brandon Sherrard

21. K’Adrian Redmond – Texas Tech commit

22. EDGE Brayden Booth

23. WR Tre Moore

24. RB CaDarius McMiller – Oregon commit

25. DL Ezekiel Ayangbile

