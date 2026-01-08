Trent Dilfer returning to Lipscomb Academy (TN) as football HC

Trent Dilfer is back coaching Tennessee high school football once again.

The former UAB head football coach is returning to Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) in the same capacity as the Mustangs’ lead man. Dilfer is very familiar with Lipscomb Academy as he guided the football program from 2019-2022 before heading to Birmingham.

Please join us in welcoming back Trent Dilfer as the Head Coach of Mustang Football! Coach Dilfer was formerly the head coach from 2019-2022, winning two back-to-back State Championships in 2021 and 2022. Welcome, Coach Dilfer! 🔥💜🔥💜🔥💜 pic.twitter.com/o6e0LwA3Sv — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) January 8, 2026

Dilfer finished his time at UAB with an overall record of 9-21 in two and a half seasons at the helm of the Blazers. This past 2025 season has started off promising for Dilfer at UAB as he put together a 2-1 start, but the good times sizzled as the Blazers dropped three in a row, leading to his dismissal.

The former NFL quarterback made his name in the football coaching industry in a major way during his time at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. Leading the Mustangs, Dilfer put together a 44-10 overall record there, with three straight conference titles from 2020-22.

After Dilfer left Lipscomb Academy and bolted for UAB, the Mustangs saw their winning ways begin to go downhill as they have gone 12-20 from 2023-25, finishing below the .500 mark each season. In each of Dilfer’s four seasons leading the Mustangs, the team never fell below the .500 mark, with the former NFL’er’s worst season being his first in 2019 when the team went 7-6.

More about Lipscomb Academy

Lipscomb Academy, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is a distinguished private school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Lipscomb Academy’s athletic teams are successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and prepared for future challenges.

