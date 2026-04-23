Trey Schucker steps down as Arkadelphia (AR) football coach to accept Sylvan Hills job

Arkadelphia (AR) head football coach Trey Schucker is making a change of scenery when it comes to where he will be coaching at for the 2026 Arkansas high school football season.

According to a statement provided via social media, Schucker announced that he was stepping down after six seasons at Arkadelphia to become the next head football coach at Sherwood (AR) Sylvan Hills. Over the last six seasons with the Badgers, Schucker recorded winning records every season and compiled a 60-15 mark.

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“I would like to start off by saying thank you for the past 6 seasons of being the head coach of the Arkadelphia Badger football program. It has been an honor and a privilege having the opportunity to lead the young men here,” Schucker said in a statement. “The memories I have made here will never be forgotten, and Arkadelphia will forever be a special place to the Schuckers. The support you all have given us during these years has always meant so much to us.”

I am thankful to the Arkadelphia School District administration and school board, Badger Foundation, parents, and community for your support and trust in leading this program. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to accept the position of Head Football Coach at Sylvan Hills.”

Schucker will take over a Bears’ squad that was one of the highest scoring in the state, with Sylvan Hills averaging 46.5 points per game, totaling 559 through 12 contests.

Arkadelphia went 11-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 18 ranked team, according to the final Arkansas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Sylvan Hills ended 2025 as the state’s No. 16 club with a 10-2 mark.

More about Arkadelphia High School

Arkadelphia High School, located in Arkadelphia, AR, is a thriving academic institution with a strong commitment to excellence in both education and athletics. Known for its spirited Badgers mascot, AHS offers a comprehensive educational experience alongside a competitive sports program. With dedicated faculty, diverse extracurriculars, and a focus on community, Arkadelphia High School fosters the growth of students into well-rounded individuals ready for future success.

For Arkansas high school football fans, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement in the Natural State.