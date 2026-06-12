Trio of top 2027 high school basketball prospects headed to new Kansas prep program

A new high school basketball factory has popped up in the Midwest.

Monarch Academy, based in Kansas City, announced its presence on social media Friday as it reportedly is set to replace Branson, Missouri-based program Link Academy. The prep school, which will be led by head coach Chris Neff, is set to compete in the Nike EYBL Scholastic League next season. It also recruits prospects from across the country — similarly to its peers on that circuit — and announced its first three additions on Friday as well.

Top-50 2027 prospect Jaxson Davis out of Warren Township (Ill.) headlines the first three players on the roster, bringing one of the Midwest’s premier guards to Monarch. He led Warren to 87 wins and a Class 4A state runner-up finish — and likely would’ve finished his career with more than 3,000 points at the school.

Instead, he’ll spend his final year at the prep level in Kansas City.

“It is with great excitement, yet mixed emotions, that I announce my commitment to spend my senior year at Monarch Academy,” Davis said in a statement. “My goal has always been to challenge myself, continue growing, and become the best player I can be.”

Davis was recently offered by Kentucky and has Marquette, Iowa, Michigan, Creighton, Northwestern among the top schools in his recruitment.

Monarch Academy adding two more talented Midwest prospects

Along with Davis, Monarch announced the additions of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) four-star forward Cameron Barnes and three-star Avery Huston, who previously played for Iowa United. Barnes spent last season at Link Academy and is one of the top forwards in the Midwest.

This spring on the EYBL Circuit playing for MoKan Elite, he averaged 10.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. With Monarch, he’ll be reuniting with Neff, his head coach for MoKan Elite and the previous coach of Staley High in the Kansas City area.

Huston, meanwhile, is a borderline top-150 player nationally and brings experience playing on the EYBL Scholastic circuit.

During the high school season, Huston averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, & 2.6 assists per game on 45% shooting from the field, 43% from 3-point range and 92% from the free throw line. He holds a handful of early mid-major offers.