Tucker Pruitt set to become next Camden County (Ga.) football HC

One by one, the top high school football head coaching jobs in the state of Georgia are being filled and another was decided on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by SCORE Atlanta, Camden County (Ga.) will be naming Appling County head football coach Tucker Pruitt as the football program’s next lead man of the Wildcats. Pruitt led the Pirates to a 8-4 record this past 2025 season in Georgia’s Class AA.

Before landing at Appling County, Pruitt had previously led Fitzgerald since 2018 to either the state Final Four or state championship six separate occasions. In 2021, Pruitt led the Purple Wave to the Class AA state championship in a 21-7 win over Thomasville.

During his time at Fitzgerald, over the span of eight seasons Pruitt compiled an overall record of 82-27, which included two region championships.

Pruitt takes over after the abrupt resignation of Jon Lindsey, who was a former defensive coordinator at Camden County, after a month and a half as head football coach of the Wildcats.

Lindsey was originally tabbed to replace Travis Roland, who the school announced after the 2025 season relieved of his duties after finishing with one playoff appearance and a 13-8 record over the course of two seasons leading Camden County.

More about Camden County High School

