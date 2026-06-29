Twin 4-star DBs transferring to St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) for junior seasons

St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.) is getting a major boost in the secondary this fall.

According to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, twin brothers Amiir and Adrian Woodward are transferring to St. Peter’s from Bergen Catholic (N.J.).

Both are four-star prospects in the 2028 cycle. Amiir is the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 8 cornerback in the cycle, while Adrian checks in as the No. 90 recruit and No. 10 safety, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

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It’s two big additions for new lead man Ryan O’Flaherty, who was promoted to head coach of the St. Peter’s program at the beginning of June.

According to MaxPreps, the Woodward brothers combined for 30 total tackles across 11 games as sophomores last season. They’ll now join one of New Jersey’s best high school rosters.

Leading the charge for the Marauders in the trenches is senior five-star offensive tackle Olu Olubobola. Other ranked prospects on the team include senior three-star running back Abdul Turay and junior three-star wide receiver Amari Jones.

The Marauders last season finished with a 8-3 record and ranked as the No. 6, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

On the recruiting front, the Woodwards have accrued numerous offers from high-profile Power Four programs. Back in March, they told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that they plan to play their college football together, too.

“We are going to the same school,” Amiir told Rivals. “We have always wanted to do that. The schools we talk to know that. We will take our visits together and we will make our decision together.”

Miami, Michigan, Rutgers, Penn State and Tennessee were among the schools mentioned in their recruitment back in the spring.

More about St. Peter’s Preparatory School

St. Peter’s Preparatory School is a private, all-boys Jesuit high school located in Jersey City, New Jersey. Founded in 1872, the school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to others. With a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, extensive extracurricular opportunities, and a proud athletic tradition, St. Peter’s Prep develops young men of competence, conscience, and compassion in the Jesuit tradition.

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