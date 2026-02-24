Two former high school basketball coaches among Naismith Hall of Fame finalists

Two legendary high school basketball coaches are among the finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026. As posted on X, Dick Motta and Gary McKnight are being considered for induction.

McKnight became the head coach at Mater Dei (California) before the 1982-83 season. Since then, he has led the Monarchs to 34 consecutive league titles, 23 CIF Southern Section titles, 16 Southern California Regional titles, 11 state championships, and a National Championship. He is also the winningest coach in California high school basketball history with over 1,300 victories.

McKnight was a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nominee in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He also won the Morgan Wooten Lifetime Achievement Award and the Naismith Boys’ High School Coach of the Year Award in 2014. Former NBA players like Cedric Bozeman, Bol Bol, LeRon Ellis, Stanley Johnson, Jamal Sampson, Miles Simon, D.J. Strawberry, and Travis Wear also played for McKnight.

Meanwhile, Motta started his coaching career at Grace High School and led the Grizzlies to an Idaho high school basketball state championship in 1959. Since then, he also coached Weber State before embarking on an NBA coaching journey that lasted nearly three decades. Motta mentored the Chicago Bulls, Washington Bullets, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and Denver Nuggets. He won an NBA championship with the Bullets in 1978.

Other Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 finalists include fellow coaches Mike D’Antoni, Jerry Welsh, Kelvin Sampson, Mark Few, and Dusan Ivkovic.

