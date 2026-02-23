Two Team USA men's hockey members had high school football experience

Team USA hockey enjoyed much success during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the PalaItalia in Fiera Milano. Both men’s and women’s teams went flawless throughout the tournament, resulting in two gold medals. Coincidentally, both squads defeated Canada to become Olympic champions.

However, while hockey became the claim to fame of the 25-man squad, some of them participated in high school football. Left wing Kyle Connor played football, basketball, and baseball during his high school years in Clinton Township, Michigan. He focused on hockey and has been playing for the Winnipeg Jets since 2016. Connor is a two-time NHL All-Star and won the 2022 Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship. He is also a member of the 2025 NHL First All-Star Team.

Forward J.T. Miller also participated in organized football during his high school years at East Palestine, Ohio. He eventually focused on hockey and now represents the New York Rangers. Miller also played for other National Hockey League teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks. Miller played in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Finally, forward Matt Boldy has football lineage, as his father, Todd, played the sport at the University of Maine. In Mills, Massachusetts, there were few options, so the elder Boldy encouraged his son to play hockey instead. That decision ultimately led the younger Boldy to establish an NHL career with the Minnesota Wild.

Team USA hockey won its first men’s gold medal since 1980, popularized by the “Miracle on Ice” semifinal game against the Soviet Union. They defeated Canada, 2-1, marking their second overtime victory in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

